Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 2 LIVE Scores: Delhi Take On Tamil Nadu; Mumbai Up Against Vidarbha

File image of Sanju Samson in action for Kerela in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. X/JayShah

The 2025 season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy gets underway with the second round of matches on Friday (November 28), with the first-round matches already being played across the country. Some eye-catching contests await today including defending champions Mumbai, who take on Vidarbha whereas Hyderabad are up against Maharashtra. Abhishek Sharma-led Punjab take on Haryana. Track all the live scores, results and key updates from the second-round matches of SMAT 2025, right here

LIVE UPDATES

28 Nov 2025, 07:31:51 am IST SMAT 2025 Round 2 LIVE Scores: Sanju Samson's 177-Run Stand With Rohan S. Kunnummal For Kerala - Watch 🚨 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐢𝐧 #𝐒𝐌𝐀𝐓 🚨



🔽 Relive Rohan S. Kunnummal and Sanju Samson's record 177-run opening partnership for Kerala against Odisha in Lucknow 🎥@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/dTS41wgfGJ — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 27, 2025