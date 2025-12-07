SMAT 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal Confirms Availability For Mumbai; No Clarity On Rohit Sharma's Participation - Report

Yashasvi Jaiswal reportedly set to feature for Mumbai in SMAT 2025
He recently got to his maiden ODI hundred against South Africa
Read full report
Just a day after smashing his maiden one-day century, Yashasvi Jaiswal has made himself available for the remainder of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. According to reports, Jaiswal has communicated that he will turn up for Mumbai in the coming days.
The flamboyant left-hand batter will mark his return to the tournament for the first time since 2023-24. His last appearance came during that season's quarter-final where Mumbai were knocked out by Baroda after a narrow 3-wicket loss.
Having been ignored from the T20I set-up for the upcoming 5-match series against South Africa, Yashasvi Jaiswal has preferred to gain valuable game time in the National domestic T20 competition.
He boasts 648 runs in 26 SMAT innings at an average of 27 with a strike rate of just over 130, including three half-centuries. He was in line to play the competition last year, but he couldn't take part due to national duty.
This is a huge boost for the already star-studded Mumbai side, which is well on-course to qualify for the knockout rounds.
They will be happy to have Yashasvi Jaiswal as an option, especially after the departure of Suryakumar Yadav, who will join the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa.
No Clarity On Rohit Sharma's Presence
There was a lot of chatter about Rohit Sharma being included in the Mumbai squad for the SMAT. However, an MCA official has claimed that there is no official confirmation from Rohit's side.
The former India captain was in action for India's recently concluded ODI series against South Africa. He scored a total of 146 runs, which included knocks of 57 and 75 in the 1st and 3rd ODI respectively.
Indian fans will get to see him and Virat Kohli in action very soon against New Zealand, who will be touring for a ODI and T20I series in January.