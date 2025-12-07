SMAT 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal Confirms Availability For Mumbai; No Clarity On Rohit Sharma's Participation - Report

Just a day after smashing his maiden one-day century, Yashasvi Jaiswal has made himself available for Mumbai in the remainder of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
SMAT 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal Confirms Availability For Mumbai
Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten at 104 off 60 balls in the Indian Premier League 2024 match against Mumbai Indians. Photo: IPL/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal reportedly set to feature for Mumbai in SMAT 2025

  • He recently got to his maiden ODI hundred against South Africa

  • Read full report

Just a day after smashing his maiden one-day century, Yashasvi Jaiswal has made himself available for the remainder of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. According to reports, Jaiswal has communicated that he will turn up for Mumbai in the coming days.

The flamboyant left-hand batter will mark his return to the tournament for the first time since 2023-24. His last appearance came during that season's quarter-final where Mumbai were knocked out by Baroda after a narrow 3-wicket loss.

Having been ignored from the T20I set-up for the upcoming 5-match series against South Africa, Yashasvi Jaiswal has preferred to gain valuable game time in the National domestic T20 competition.

He boasts 648 runs in 26 SMAT innings at an average of 27 with a strike rate of just over 130, including three half-centuries. He was in line to play the competition last year, but he couldn't take part due to national duty.

This is a huge boost for the already star-studded Mumbai side, which is well on-course to qualify for the knockout rounds.

They will be happy to have Yashasvi Jaiswal as an option, especially after the departure of Suryakumar Yadav, who will join the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa.

Related Content
Related Content

No Clarity On Rohit Sharma's Presence

There was a lot of chatter about Rohit Sharma being included in the Mumbai squad for the SMAT. However, an MCA official has claimed that there is no official confirmation from Rohit's side.

The former India captain was in action for India's recently concluded ODI series against South Africa. He scored a total of 146 runs, which included knocks of 57 and 75 in the 1st and 3rd ODI respectively.

Indian fans will get to see him and Virat Kohli in action very soon against New Zealand, who will be touring for a ODI and T20I series in January.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Important For Me To Speak Out': Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence On Wedding Row Via Instagram

  2. Gautam Gambhir Dismisses Criticism, Says 'Batting Order Is Overrated' In White-Ball Cricket

  3. Ashes 2025-26: 'Australia Not For Weak Men', Ben Stokes Makes Honest Admission After Going 2-0 Down At Gabba

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Cuttack Weather Report, Barabati Stadium Pitch Report

  5. SMAT 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal Confirms Availability For Mumbai; No Clarity On Rohit Sharma's Participation - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politics of Petals: When A Secular Festival Becomes Inconvenient

  2. Over 150 Flights Cancelled On Sunday; DGCA Steps In; IndiGo Says Doing Everything Possible

  3. Thousands Gather in Kolkata for Mega Bhagavad Gita Recital

  4. Bangladeshi And Rohingya Settlers In Varanasi Under Police Verification Drive

  5. Modi To Lead Parliamentary Debates On Vande Mataram And Election Reforms

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Says Progress In Peace Plan Talks After Call With US Envoys

  2. Indian Scientists Discover 'Milky Way Twin' From 12-Billion-Year-Old Universe

  3. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  4. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  5. Infantino Faces Backlash After Awarding FIFA ‘Peace Prize’ To Donald Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps