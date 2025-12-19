Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal Among Absentees For Mumbai In Initial Matches

Rohit Sharma's last appearance in Vijay Hazare Trophy was back in 2018-19 when he featured for Mumbai in their quarter and semi-final matches against Bihar and Hyderabad

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal Among Absentees For Mumbai In Initial Matches
Rohit Sharma during the 2018 Asia Cup File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi are among the absentees for Mumbai in their initial Vijay Hazare matches

  • Mumbai's chief selector Sanjay Patil reveals the reason for their exclusion

  • Read full report

Star Indian batters Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav are all set to miss the opening two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, starting from December 24.

The premier domestic ODI league will feature a total of 18 matches per round in the Group stages, which will be followed by the traditional knockout rounds from Quarter-Finals onwards.

This tournament will be helpful for not just the youngsters but also for those who are currently not on national duty.

Rohit Sharma will be one of the biggest attraction in the Vijay Hazare trophy this year as he prepares himself for an upcoming 3-match home ODI series against New Zealand.

However, chief selector Sanjay Patil has confirmed that Rohit, along with Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ajinkya Rahane will miss Mumbai's first two games against Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

Sanjay Patil reasoned that Mumbai are wanting to try out the youngsters and also confirmed that Yashasvi Jaiswal is undergoing treatment for a stomach issue.

"Rohit, Jaiswal, Dube and even Rahane will not be a part of the Mumbai squad for at least first two matches as the selection panel is going ahead with a young squad," Mumbai chief selector Sanjay Patil told PTI.

Related Content
Related Content

"Yashasvi is undergoing treatment for a stomach issue and he should be alright soon. We thought that the youngsters should be given a chance. But whenever they will be available, they will be accommodated," he said.

"But for the first two matches we are experimenting with youngsters," Patil added.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Tournament Details

The elite division of the 50-over tournament will be held from December 24 to January 8 in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jaipur and Bengaluru while the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru will host the knockout matches from January 12-18.

Mumbai are placed in Group C along with Punjab, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: IND Target Series Win Against SA

  2. India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Aaron George And Vihaan Malhotra Put Blue Colts In Commanding Position

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Minhas Taking Shaheens Closer To Target | PAK 61/1 (7)

  4. India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Preview, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Press Conference

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Travis Head Slams Yet Another Ton In Adelaide As England Falter

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  5. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  2. The SHANTI Bill, 2025: The Unmaking Of Nuclear Accountability

  3. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  4. Resort Linked To Eknath Shinde’s Brother Supplied Food To Drug Unit: Shiv Sena (UBT)

  5. NIA Arrests Kashmir Resident In Red Fort Blast Case; Ninth Arrest So Far

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Asim Munir Faces Pressure As US Pushes Pakistan To Send Troops For Trump's 20-Point Gaza Plan

  2. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  3. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  4. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

  5. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm