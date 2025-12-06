India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Maiden 50-Over Ton, Joins Elite All-Format Club

Yashasvi Jaiswal announced his arrival on the one-day international arena in style, hitting his maiden 50-over hundred in just his fourth appearance during the 3rd India vs South Africa ODI in Visakhapatnam on Saturday (December 6, 2025).
Jaiswal thus became just the sixth Indian overall to score a hundred in all three international formats, after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill.
The southpaw got to three figures in 111 balls with the help of 10 fours and one six, moving from 50 to 100 in just 36 balls.
More to follow...