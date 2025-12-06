IND Vs RSA, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal Hundred Forges India's Nine-Wicket Win, 2-1 Series Victory
A maiden century for Yashasvi Jaiswal and crucial fifties from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli gave India a nine-wicket win in the third ODI, that sealed the hosts a 2-1 series triumph over South Africa, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday (December 6, 2025). Chasing 271, India overhauled the target with 10.1 overs and nine wickets to spare. Rohit Sharma scored 75 off 73 balls with seven fours and three sixes, while Kohli finished the formalities with a four to reach 65 not out off 45 balls with six fours and three sixes. Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 116 off 121 balls with 12 fours and two sixes. Earlier, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets each as India bowled out South Africa for 270 in 47.5 overs.
