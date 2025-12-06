IND Vs RSA, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal Hundred Forges India's Nine-Wicket Win, 2-1 Series Victory

A maiden century for Yashasvi Jaiswal and crucial fifties from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli gave India a nine-wicket win in the third ODI, that sealed the hosts a 2-1 series triumph over South Africa, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday (December 6, 2025). Chasing 271, India overhauled the target with 10.1 overs and nine wickets to spare. Rohit Sharma scored 75 off 73 balls with seven fours and three sixes, while Kohli finished the formalities with a four to reach 65 not out off 45 balls with six fours and three sixes. Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 116 off 121 balls with 12 fours and two sixes. Earlier, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets each as India bowled out South Africa for 270 in 47.5 overs.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-India won the series by 2-1.
Indian players pose with the trophy after winning the third One Day International cricket match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. India won the series by 2-1. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
1/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Arshdeep Singh
India's Arshdeep Singh with teammates celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Rohit Sharma and Harshit Rana
India's Rohit Sharma and Harshit Rana interact during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Temba Bavuma
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma plays a shot during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates his fifty runs during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Ravindra Jadeja
India's Ravindra Jadeja, second from left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Matthew Breetzke
South Africa's Matthew Breetzke plays a shot during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates his century during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Aiden Markram
South Africa's Aiden Markram reacts while leaves the field after losing his wicket during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Prasidh Krishna
India's Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Matthew Breetzke
South Africa's Matthew Breetzke leaves the field after losing his wicket during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Dewald Brevis
South Africa's Dewald Brevis plays a shot during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Rohit Sharma
India's Rohit Sharma takes the catch to get dismiss South Africa's Dewald Brevis during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Kuldeep Yadav
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Marco Jansen during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Marco Jansen
South Africa's Marco Jansen leaves the field after losing his wicket during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Kuldeep Yadav
India's Kuldeep Yadav takes the catch on his own bowling to dismiss South Africa's Corbin Bosch during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
19/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Ottneil Baartman
South Africa’s Ottneil Baartman is bowled out by India's Prasidh Krishna during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
20/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
21/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Rohit Sharma
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
22/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Rohit Sharma
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
23/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Keshav Maharaj
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
24/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-
India's Rohit Sharma reacts while leaves the field after losing his wicket during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
25/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
26/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
27/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
28/28
IND vs SA 3rd ODI match photo-Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal shakes hand with South Africa players after India won third One Day International cricket match in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal's Maiden Ton, Bowlers Propel Men In Blue To Series Victory

  2. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Maiden 50-Over Ton, Joins Elite All-Format Club

  3. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: How KL Rahul's Hand Switch Broke 20-Match Toss Jinx - Watch

  4. IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Cleared To Play T20I Series After Getting Fitness Certificate Clearance From COE - Report

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Late England Collapse Gives Australia Full Control After Day 3

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Lessons From Ayodhya: Change In Muslim Approach To Kashi, Mathura Cases

  2. Modi-Putin Strengthen Ties As India Balances Washington & Moscow

  3. SP Says Ambedkar Day Event Cancelled Under BJP Govt Pressure

  4. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  5. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  2. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  3. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  4. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  5. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps