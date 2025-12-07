India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Who Won Yesterday’s IND Vs SA Match – Check Result

IND beat SA by nine wickets to clinch ODI series 2-1
Jaiswal scored a century along with fifties from Rohit and Kohli
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his first century in ODI cricket as India thrashed South Africa by nine wickets to clinch a 2-1 series win.
The opening batter’s unbeaten 116, along with half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, helped India chase down their target of 271 in 39.5 overs.
India put the Proteas into bat after winning the toss for the first time in 21 ODI matches, and they got off to the perfect start as Ryan Rickelton (0) fell in the first over to Arshdeep Singh (1-36).
Quinton de Kock scored a much-needed 106 while Temba Bavuma (48) fell just short of his half-century as South Africa got back on track, but a huge capitulation then occurred.
The tourists fell from 168-2 to 270 all out as Kuldeep Yadav (4-41) and Prasidh Krishna (4-66) rattled through the batting lineup.
India made light work of the chase, with Jaiswal first putting together a 155-run stand with Rohit (75) and then a 116-run partnership with Kohli (65) to secure the series win.
Data Debrief: Rohit scores 20,000 for India
Rohit’s 75 saw him surpass the 20,000-run mark in all formats for India, becoming the fourth player to do so after Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Kohli (27975) and Rahul Dravid (24,064).
Kohli picked up his 12th Player of the Series award in ODIs after scores of 135, 102 and 65 in the series. Only Tendulkar (15) has won more such awards than Kohli.
De Kock, meanwhile, scored his seventh century in India, the joint-most by a visiting batter (AB de Villiers – also seven).