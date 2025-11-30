India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Jaiswal Out, Rohit Survives, Kohli Edges First Ball - Relive Burger's Chaotic Over

India’s top order rocked by Nandre Burger’s over as Yashasvi Jaiswal falls, Kohli edges early, and Rohit survives a tough chance, but the pair steady the innings and near a 100-run stand

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Gets A Life - Relive Eventful Nandre Burger Over
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi, India, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India got off to a brisk start in the first ODI against South Africa at Ranchi, scoring nine runs in the opening over

  • Nandre Burger struck back in his second over, dismissing Jaiswal and putting early pressure on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

  • Kohli and Rohit stabilized the innings, with Kohli hitting an early four and Rohit surviving a close catch

A rollercoaster of an over from Nandre Burger defined the early stages of the Indian innings in the first ODI against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on Sunday (November 30, 2025).

Asked to bat first by the Proteas, India benefitted from Marco Jansen's wayward bowling. The tall left-arm pacer was the wrecker-in-chief in the preceding Test series, which the visitors won 2-0.

However, he seemed to have forgotten to update his repertoire, given that this was an ODI, played for short-term goals and immediate results.

A boundary off the very first ball, by left-handed Yashasvi Jaiswal, past point, then four byes, beating a leaping Quinton de Kock behind the wicket. And the dramatic first over yielded nine runs for India.

But it paled in comparison when Nandre Burger, also a left-armer and Jansen's new ball partner, loaded for his second over.

Outside off, and found a nick to dismiss Jaiswal off the first delivery, caught behind. Then a roar followed as Virat Kohli joined Rohit Sharma in the middle. The former captains are playing together for the 392nd time in international cricket, breaking the Indian record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

And Kohli marked his return to international cricket in India with a four, a fortunate thick edge that beat the third man. Two dots, then an LBW shout as Burger probed the legendary 'Chase Master'. Kohli rotated the strike, with a single off the fifth, and Rohit, who's two sixes away from breaking Shahid Afridi's record in ODIs, survived.

A habitual puller, Rohit, who had barely faced deliveries until then, swivelled and picked up a back of a length delivery. With no real power, 'catch' was screaming at deep square leg. In anticipation, Tony de Zorzi got around the turf well, but took a slide while completing the catch. The ball popped out of his hands, and Rohit survived on 1.

Burger's pace and accuracy indeed unsettled India's top order in the early stages, but South Africa failed to capitalise fully. Rohit's reprieve could prove decisive, while Kohli's early edge showed how close the visitors were to tightening the screws.

At the time of filing the report, the two Indian legends were approaching a 100-run stand for the second wicket.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

