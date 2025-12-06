India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Prasidh Castles Ton-Up De Kock | RSA 218/5 (35)

India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: The KL Rahul-led India take on South Africa in the third and decisive One-Day International at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, December 6. Get IND vs SA live updates here

Bhuvan Gupta
India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score
India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Quinton de Kock plays a shot in in Visakhapatnam. Photo: AP
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: India lock horns against South Africa in the third and final ODI at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Both teams enter the third IND vs SA ODI match with series tied at 1-1. The Proteas could managed to achieve a rare double feat against India by winning both the Test and ODI series in a tour of India. The last team to have done so is Pakistan all the way back in 1986/87. Get IND vs SA live updates here
LIVE UPDATES

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Overs 32-35

Prasidh Krishna continues to silence his critics, snaring the huge scalp of de Kock. The Proteas opener is cleaned up, but not after scoring a splendid 89-ball 106. Dewald Brevis has since been joined by Marco Jansen, and the duo is aiming to restore momentum to the innings after India's fightback.

RSA: 218/5 (35)

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Overs 27-31

Just like his fifty, Quinton de Kock gets to his hundred too with an imperious six. The southpaw's love affair with India continues, as it is his seventh hundred against the Men In Blue. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna bounces back from the early stick he got by dislodging Matthew Breetzke and Aiden Markram in the same over.

RSA: 188/4 (31)

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Overs 18-26

Ravindra Jadeja breaks the 113-run partnership between Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock, having the South Africa captain caught by Virat Kohli at point for 48. Matthew Breetzke has since walked in and played busy cricket to zoom to 22 off 15 balls, while de Kock is marching on towards a possible hundred.

RSA: 158/2 (26)

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Overs 14-17

Quinton de Kock sweeps Ravindra Jadeja for a six to get to his first fifty of the series and 33rd in ODIs. Meanwhile, with Prasidh Krishna going for 27 off his two overs, India are forced to bring in the part-time off-spinner Tilak Varma. De Kock takes toll right away, smashing a juicy full toss over midwicket for a boundary. Tilak adjusts nicely thereafter, only conceding two more runs off the next five balls.

RSA: 92/1 (17)

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Overs 7-13

South Africa were at 25 for one after eight overs. Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma hit 35 runs in the next three overs to prop up their run rate swiftly. That's what experience imbibes, playing according to the situation and pouncing on every opportunity. India introduce left-arm spin from both ends: Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav to try and combat the duo.

RSA: 67/1 (13)

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Overs 2-6

Arshdeep continues to bowl beautifully, keeping new batter Temba Bavuma and de Kock quiet. Harshit Rana, too draws a couple of edges to raise excitement. The first one flew over the slips, with the bowler wondering whether Ruturaj Gaikwad could have leapt and gone for it, and the next one going wide.

RSA: 18/1 (6)

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: First Ball!

Arshdeep Singh, India's best seamer on display this series, starts things off. He has a couple of slips in place and Quinton de Kock facing him. The attacking wicketkeeper-batter cuts the first ball to deep backward point to get off the mark. His opening partner Ryan Rickelton plays out three dot balls before Arshdeep nicks him off! India strike early.

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: What Captains Said At Toss

KL Rahul: "We trained here last night and the feedback from the coaches was that there was dew, but it didn't come in as early as Ranchi and Raipur. We were obviously planning to bowl second, keeping our track record in mind. I don't think it's going to play such a big part like Raipur and Ranchi.

"For me and from the leadership group, we're really happy with the way we played in the last two games. I know from the outside, 360 being chased down looks like a lot is going wrong. But considering the conditions and considering the way our teams are lined up, I think we did really well."

Temba Bavuma: "We would have bowled first. A good start upfront will set it up for the middle order, we'll try and put a competitive score on the board and then hopefully defend it. It's been entertaining, hasn't it? From the red ball stuff now to the white ball stuff.

"The crowd has come out and I'm sure they'll be rooting for the Indian side. Today is another important one and like always, we'll do our best to make sure we're on the right side of the result."

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wk/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Toss Update

India win the toss, breaking a ridiculous streak of 20 consecutive ODI toss losses. KL Rahul pumps his fist in a playful mini celebration, and decides to bowl first.

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Head-To-Head Record

Total ODI matches played: 96

India wins: 41

South Africa wins: 52

No results: 3

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Weather Forecast

A bright, sunny day is in the offing in Visakhapatnam, with temperatures ranging from a high of 28 to 19 degree Celsius. There will be around 57% humidity and dew is likely to make an impact, but there thankfully are no chances of rain. Having said that, it will be a good toss to win and bowl first as chasing under the lights might be easier.

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball will be bowled at 1:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 1pm. The India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (wk/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen.

