India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

With the caravan now moving down South to Vishakhapatnam, expect KL Rahul and co to fire in all cylinders in the 3rd and series concluding ODI against South Africa

Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI
Raipur: South Africa's Marco Jansen bowls a delivery during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. India's Virat Kohli is also seen.
  • The caravan moves down south for the final ODI between IND Vs SA

  • South Africa levelled the series 1-1 in Raipur 2 days ago

  • Check the live streaming details

The series concluding 3rd ODI between India and South Africa takes place tomorrow (Saturday, December 6) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket stadium in Vishakhapatnam. After losing the 2nd one-day 2 days ago in Raipur, the Men in Blue will look to fightback to have a successful ending to the 2nd leg of Proteas' tour.

Despite putting up an outstanding effort with the bat, India could not manage to steer towards the victory, largely due to bowling and fielding lapses, other than South Africa's excellent display with the bat and the dew factor.

Aiden Markram, who smashed his maiden ODI Ton as an opening batter, eclipsed Virat Kohli's 53rd and Ruturaj Gaikwad's 1st century in the format, which had helped the Indians post 358 on the board.

As dew started to set in, the Indian bowlers lost their shine with Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana proving very expensive.

Due to the wetness on the pitch, the ball had to be changed thrice, but that made no difference to India's fate as they lost by 4 wickets.

The Indians would have also felt that they fell at least 30-40 runs short in the 1st innings. South Africa might have been miserable during the middle-overs, but they recovered very well in the final 60 deliveries.

With the caravan now moving down South to Vishakhapatnam, expect KL Rahul and co to fire in all cylinders.

India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Details

When And Where Will the India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Match Be Played?

The 3rd and final ODI of the series between India and South Africa will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket stadium in Vishakhapatnam from 1:30PM (IST) onwards.

India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Where To Watch The Match Live?

The match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

Published At:
