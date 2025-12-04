IND Vs SA: Ruturaj Gaikwad Registers Maiden ODI Hundred In Raipur

Ruturaj Gaikwad notched up his maiden century in Raipur
Imperious Ruturaj Gaikwad played a spectacular knock to notch up his maiden ODI century in the second match against South Africa at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Wednesday (December 3, 2025).
Gaikwad, who joined Virat Kohli in the 10th over after the fall of Yashasvi Jaiswal, assumed the charge as soon as he arrived in the middle. Usually an opener, he reached the milestone with a four off Corbin Bosch in the 34th over. He took 52 balls to reach his half-century, then added another fifty in the next 25 balls.
His previous ODI high score was 71 against Australia in Mohali (2023). The right-handed batter from Pune in Maharashtra already has a T20I century, 123 not out against the Aussies in Guwahati (2023).
He finally holed out in the 36th over, caught by Tony de Zorzi at deep backward square leg. With those 105 runs, his ODI stats now read: 228 runs at an average of 32.57, with one century in eight matches.
And that 195-run stand with Kohli is now the biggest for India for any wicket against South Africa in ODIs, one more than what Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik added in Gwalior (2010).