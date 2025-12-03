India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Marco Jansen Takes Ruturaj Gaikwad By Surprise With Fiery Bouncer

Marco Jansen generates more bounce than his teammates in Raipur
Jansen gets the wicket of Jasiwal and welcome Gaikwad with fiery bouncer
South Africa opt to bowl first
Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen has been able to generate more bounce than any of his teammates in the Shaheed Veer Narayan stadium, Raipur, which is hosting the 2nd one-day between India and South Africa.
Right after bowling a surprising bouncer to get the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Marco Jansen welcomed Ruturaj Gaikwad in some fashion.
The 6 feet 8 inch tall pacer bowled a towering bouncer to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who did not even have the time to react. Luckily for the Indian batter, the ball sailed over Quinton de Kock's head for 5-wide runs.
Even though the surface in Raipur is known for its batting friendly nature, Deep Dasgupta had suggested that there will be something for the bowlers.
During the pitch report earlier in the day, Dasgupta talked about a few cracks and dry spots, which will help in generating uneven bounce.
"There are cracks and some dry spots, it looks a little bit uneven. You'll get some uneven bounce and you're going to get a two-paced surface." - Dasgupta said.
The variable bounce is on display already and Marco Jansen has been able to make full use of it. Both Kohli and Ruturaj were surprised with the bounce Jansen generated and the commentators were shocked too.
India Lose 20th Consecutive ODI Toss
Meanwhile, India lost their 20th consecutive ODI toss earlier in the day with skipper KL Rahul also losing his 2nd coin flip of the series.
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal got India off to a flying start, but ultimately failed to get going. Rohit was sent back to the crease by Nandre Burger for 14 off 8, while Jaiswal fell to Jansen's deadly bouncer for a score of 22 off 38.