Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

the White House on the eve of Thanksgiving, two West Virginia Guardsmen succumb to gunshot wounds, as an Afghan national suspect is subdued by fellow troops and held amid a probe into potential terrorism ties.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Andrew Dawson White House
The shooting occurred near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where agents responded to an alert and encountered Dawson Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Gunman emerged from corner, fired handgun before being overpowered.

  2. Gunman emerged from corner, fired handgun before being overpowered but FBI probes as potential terrorism amid immigration background scrutiny.

  3. Trump condemns attack, deploys 500 more Guard troops and Mayor Bowser calls it 'horrific,' vows prosecution as DC locks down, sparking renewed debates on veteran safety and vetting.

two members of the West Virginia National Guard were gunned down in a shocking "targeted" attack near the White House, with authorities confirming the suspect, a 29-year-old Afghan national,is in custody after being wounded and overpowered by responding Guardsmen. The victims, identified as part of the roughly 2,200 troops deployed in DC for security duties, were shot in the head at close range around 2:15 pm near Farragut Square and the Farragut West Metro station, a bustling tourist spot mere blocks from Lafayette Square.

Accordin to Fox news, The gunman, later identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal who immigrated from Afghanistan in 2021 and recently granted asylum, emerged from around a corner at 17th and I streets NW, raised a handgun, and unleashed fire on the patrolling Guardsmen conducting high-visibility security ops. One victim collapsed immediately, while the second sought cover behind a bus stop shelter before being struck; frantic bystanders administered CPR as screams echoed through the area.

In a somber update, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey announced both Guardsmen had succumbed to their injuries, plunging families and comrades into grief and prompting an outpouring of tributes from across the political spectrum. President Donald Trump, briefed from Florida where he was marking Thanksgiving, condemned the "horrific" act as an assault on American heroes, while ordering an additional 500 Guard troops to DC for heightened security. FBI Director Kash Patel, joining DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD's Jeffery Carroll at a tense presser, hailed the responders' bravery and revealed the bureau is probing the incident as potential international terrorism, with Lakanwal's motives under intense scrutiny, he carried no ID and has yet to cooperate.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  2. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

  3. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

  4. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Stats Highlights: Check Staggering, Almost Unbelievable Facts And Figures

  5. India Vs South Africa: Gautam Gambhir Says BCCI Will Decide His Future After Test Whitewash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  2. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  3. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

  4. SC Slams Haryana for Uprooting 40 Trees to Build Road to BJP Office, Warns Govt of Action

  5. Red Fort Blast: NIA Produces Two Accused Men Before Delhi Court

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  2. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  3. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  4. Pakistan Navy Successfully Tests Indigenous Ship-Launched Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile

  5. Four Dead As Fire Tears Through Hong Kong High-Rise In Tai Po

Latest Stories

  1. Four Dead As Fire Tears Through Hong Kong High-Rise In Tai Po

  2. November 26, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Leo, And Pisces

  3. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  4. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  5. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  6. India’s New Labour Codes Take Effect | All You Need To Know

  7. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

  8. Safdarjung’s Pioneering Renal Transplant Milestone Saves 11-Year-Old