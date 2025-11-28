Nigeria’s Kidnapping Crisis Deepens Despite Security Emergency

Mass abductions surge across regions as criminal gangs & insurgents exploit weak governance, prompting global scrutiny and pressure on President Tinubu.

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
school dormitory, abducted schoolgirls in nigeri
Mourners gather at the house of Hassan Yakubu Makuku, vice principal of the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, where gunmen on Monday attacked the school dormitory, abducted schoolgirls, and killed him, in Kebbi, Nigeria, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 Photo: Tunde Omolehin
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Over 300 students and teachers abducted in one of the largest recent incidents

  • From Boko Haram & ISWAP to non-ideological bandit groups, kidnappers thrive amid political collusion

  • President Tinubu declares a security emergency, but analysts warn foreign investment could suffer unless Nigeria curbs violence.

In one of Nigeria’s largest mass kidnapping incidents, 303 students and twelve teachers from a Catholic boarding school in Niger State were seized by masked gunmen. Since 2014, when the abduction of 276  schoolgirls from Chibok stunned the world, such attacks have become routine across the country. Total numbers of abductions are not known as the government is inclined to hold back the figures. However, a rough estimate of child abductions compiled by Amnesty and Save the Children puts the figure since 2014 at 1700. 

Kidnappings are done by different groups in different parts of Nigeria, an oil-rich nation where there are an equal number of Christians and Muslims. The abductions of Christians generally get more publicity world-wide because of the powerful church networks in the US and Europe. American evangelists, who form a large section of the Evangelical support base of the US President Donald Trump, have for years been campaigning against the persecution of Christians in Nigeria. So, it was not surprising to find Trump issuing a strong warning to Nigeria. As is customarily with Trump, the message to Abuja was issued from his social media platform. 

Trump said if Nigeria “continues to allow the killing of Christians”, “we’re going to do things to Nigeria that Nigeria is not going to be happy about and may very well go into that now-disgraced country, guns a-blazing,” he posted in Truth Social. 

Over the Years: Former US President Eisenhower speaking at the UN in 1953. The US’ Atoms for Peace programme helped Iran develop civilian nuclear technology - | Photo:United Nations/IAEA
Middle-East Conflict: Why This War?

BY Trisha Majumder

Trump, however, had a one-dimensional view. As Nigeria explained, it was not just Christians who were affected, other sections, including Muslims, have become prey to gangsters hoping to make a quick buck. Issues of bad governance, desertification of large areas as well as ethnic and religious tensions plague a country that has about 200 ethnic groups living in a nation of 230 million.  

Analysts in the US say that Trump is unlikely to send in American troops to protect Christians in Nigeria. However, sanctions cannot be ruled out if the situation does not improve. The problem is that the police and the military are deployed by governors of states mainly to provide security to high profile politicians and government officials. Many of the politicians of the region, including governors of states, are in cahoots with the bandits and get a share of the booty.  

Related Content
Related Content

President Bola Tinubu has declared a security emergency across the country, following the abductions. He also instructed the police and the military to begin large-scale recruitment of personnel. He pledged the federal government’s support to states that have set up their own security networks to deal with the scourge of kidnappings.   

Protesters wearing masks hold dolls representing hurt and dying children as Palestine supporters stage a vigil in Parliament Square for over 41,000 people killed in Gaza on the first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war, which began when Hamas killed and abducted Israelis at the Nova music festival on 7th October 2023. - imago |
Two Years On, The Unanswered Question: Was October 7 Worth It for Hamas? 

BY Seema Guha

All communities country-wide are targeted by criminal gangs, normally referred to as bandits in Nigeria. Boko Haram and ISWAP (Islamic State West Africa Province) are the two outfits that are driven by Islamic ideology. Both groups operate from their bases in the North-east region of Nigeria. They carry out abductions to add numbers to their ranks. Sometimes they are used as bargaining chips to swap prisoner releases, especially of high-profile Islamic fighters imprisoned by the authorities. The ransom money helps to fund the group's activities. The Boko Haram and ISWAP, the two hardline Islamic outfits have long waged an insurgency against the government in an effort to establish a full-fledged Islamic caliphate. The insurgency has resulted in more than two million displacements in the last 15 years. 

According to Reuters, ISWAP captured an army general and executed him on November 14. The north-west and north-central regions of Nigeria have become the epicentre of non-ideological kidnappings carried out by armed bandit groups, who rely on ransom payment as their primary source of income. These groups exploit the vast forested terrain to retreat and hide after the mass abductions. The region’s weak security enables criminal gangs to sustain their operations through exorbitant ransoms. 

'Our Destinies Are Closely Interlinked' - null
'Our Destinies Are Closely Interlinked'

BY Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

In the oil-rich South or Niger Delta, kidnappings historically targeted expatriates and oil workers. But incidents have declined in recent years due to increased security measures and the deployment of troops to safeguard critical oil infrastructure. 

The South-East has witnessed a troubling rise in abductions mainly for ransom, targeting wealthy individuals, travelers and religious leaders. 

One report noted that the region recorded the highest rate of ransom payments and collections among all geopolitical zones. Overall, the North-West remains the region with the highest number of kidnapping incidents and victims. The abduction of schoolchildren, in particular, is spreading across both the North-West and North-Central zones. 

President Tinubu has improved the economy and the oil-sector’s performance. The growth rate is projected to between 3.4 to 4.2 per cent. He is also going for economic reforms that has brought in foreign Investments to the country. However, all this will go down the drain unless he gets a grip on the security situation and deals with not just the Islamic insurgency, but criminal gangs that threaten ordinary citizens. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 2 LIVE Scores: Abhishek Sharma-led Punjab Bowl First; Mumbai Up Against Vidarbha

  2. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Enjoy Car Ride After Meet-up In Ranchi - WATCH

  3. WPL 2026 Dates: Fourth Edition To Be Played In Navi Mumbai, Vadodara From January 9 to February 5

  4. Deepti Sharma Returns To UP Warriorz For INR 3.20 Crore After Intense WPL Auction Battle

  5. Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  2. BLOs Face ‘Inhuman’ Pressure Under SIR: Akhilesh Yadav

  3. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  4. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  5. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  2. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  3. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  4. Washington Shooter Identified As Afghan Immigrant, Trump Blames Biden

  5. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay