Nigeria’s Kidnapping Crisis Deepens Despite Security Emergency

Over 300 students and teachers abducted in one of the largest recent incidents

From Boko Haram & ISWAP to non-ideological bandit groups, kidnappers thrive amid political collusion

President Tinubu declares a security emergency, but analysts warn foreign investment could suffer unless Nigeria curbs violence.

In one of Nigeria’s largest mass kidnapping incidents, 303 students and twelve teachers from a Catholic boarding school in Niger State were seized by masked gunmen. Since 2014, when the abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok stunned the world, such attacks have become routine across the country. Total numbers of abductions are not known as the government is inclined to hold back the figures. However, a rough estimate of child abductions compiled by Amnesty and Save the Children puts the figure since 2014 at 1700.

Kidnappings are done by different groups in different parts of Nigeria, an oil-rich nation where there are an equal number of Christians and Muslims. The abductions of Christians generally get more publicity world-wide because of the powerful church networks in the US and Europe. American evangelists, who form a large section of the Evangelical support base of the US President Donald Trump, have for years been campaigning against the persecution of Christians in Nigeria. So, it was not surprising to find Trump issuing a strong warning to Nigeria. As is customarily with Trump, the message to Abuja was issued from his social media platform.

Trump said if Nigeria “continues to allow the killing of Christians”, “we’re going to do things to Nigeria that Nigeria is not going to be happy about and may very well go into that now-disgraced country, guns a-blazing,” he posted in Truth Social.