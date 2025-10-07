Two Years On, The Unanswered Question: Was October 7 Worth It for Hamas? 

Protesters wearing masks hold dolls representing hurt and dying children as Palestine supporters stage a vigil in Parliament Square for over 41,000 people killed in Gaza on the first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war, which began when Hamas killed and abducted Israelis at the Nova music festival on 7th October 2023. Photo: imago |

