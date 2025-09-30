Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

The US has given a 20-point plan for peace in Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorsed the plan on Monday.
Analysts warn that Hamas, the Palestinian group, will not accept what looks less like a peace deal and more like terms of surrender for Hamas.
The United States has rolled out a 20-point peace plan for Gaza that many describe as overwhelmingly favourable to Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already endorsed it, while Hamas has yet to respond. Analysts warn it will be nearly impossible for the group to accept what looks less like a peace deal and more like terms of surrender for Hamas.
The plan promises an end to Israel’s military campaign within 72 hours of signing. In exchange, all remaining Israeli hostages would be freed. Israel would release 250 Gazans serving life terms since October 7, along with 1,700 women and children in detention. The agreement also provides for the return of the bodies of both Israeli hostages and 15 deceased Palestinians to their families.
For the first time, the proposal omits prior references to deporting Palestinians from Gaza. "No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave may do so and return. We will encourage people to stay and offer chances to build a better Gaza," the document states, removing a main obstacle in talks with Arab states.
Yet critics remain unconvinced. As former Indian diplomat Talmiz Ahmad, an expert on West Asia, put it bluntly: “This is hardly a peace deal. It is more of a surrender document. I don’t see Hamas agreeing to it.” He argues the proposal is designed mainly to ease Netanyahu’s domestic pressures and silence critics who accuse him of neglecting the fate of Israeli hostages.
The announcement highlighted that Israel dictated the deal, though Arab and Muslim regional players were consulted. Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu stood beside US President Donald Trump while addressing a joint press conference on Monday, where the peace plan was unveiled. The peace plan appears more like an Israeli blueprint stamped with American approval.
Trump warned Hamas that if it refuses to disarm and join the political process, Washington would back Israel’s efforts to “finish the job.” He declared, “Israel would have my full backing to destroy the threat of Hamas.”
Hamas Dilemma
The plan offers amnesty to Hamas members who disarm and accept peaceful coexistence. Those choosing to leave Gaza would be allowed safe passage and resettlement abroad. With its sweeping demands to disarm and limited concessions, the plan’s future depends on whether Hamas views it as a survival chance or an ultimatum. Yet the sufferings of the people of Gaza could force Hamas to do some tactical rethinking and save itself to fight another day.
But if Hamas were to sign on to Trump’s peace plan, it could cut the ground from beneath its feet. The legitimacy rests on its posture as the guardian of Palestinian rights and as the main force of resistance against Israeli occupation. Accepting a proposal that is widely seen as one-sided could erode its credibility and make it difficult to resurrect itself in future.
It would undermine its leverage within Palestinian politics and weaken its standing across the Arab and Islamic world. Though it is also a fact that Arab rulers are opposed to both Hamas and its belief that power has to be taken from Israel through the use of arms and violence.
On the other hand, Hamas may view signing the deal as offering short-term benefits. The agreement could halt Israel’s military campaign, provide respite for Gaza, and potentially bring in vital international aid. By acting pragmatically, Hamas could attempt to alter its global image and alleviate its isolation.