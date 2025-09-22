Netanyahu Slams UK Recognition Of Palestine As 'Absurd Prize for Terrorism'

UK’s move sparks criticism from Israeli leaders; opposition cites government mismanagement and Gaza conflict

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Palestine Israel two state solution United Kingdom Absurd Prize for Terrorism
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Netanyahu criticises UK's recognition of Palestine as a reward for terrorism.

  • Opposition leader Yair Golan attributes UK's move to Israeli government's policies.

  • Israeli officials express concern over international recognition of Palestine.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the United Kingdom’s decision to recognise Palestine, calling it “an absurd prize for terrorism”.

In remarks to ministers released by his office, Netanyahu said Israel would have “to fight both in the UN and in all the other fronts against the slanderous propaganda aimed at us, and against the calls to create a Palestinian state that will endanger our existence and constitute an absurd prize for terrorism,” The Guardian reported.

Israel’s foreign ministry also criticised the move. In a post on X, it said recognition of Palestine amounted to “nothing but a reward for jihadist Hamas”. The ministry added, “Hamas leaders themselves openly admit: this recognition is a direct outcome, the ‘fruit’ for the October 7 massacre. Don’t let Jihadist ideology dictate your policy.”

According to The Guardian, Israeli officials have advanced similar arguments in recent weeks while attempting to discourage momentum towards recognition in the UK, France, Canada, Portugal and other countries.

A New War: Demonstrators rally outside the White House in Washington to protest the US military strike on three nuclear sites in Iran - Photo: AP
How Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu Is Rewriting The Script Of War

BY Amir Ali

Yaakov Amidror, a former national security adviser to Netanyahu, said Hamas could now claim that without its 2023 attack, in which about 1,200 people were killed, the UK and others would not have recognised Palestine. “It will be understood as a reward to them, and Starmer has lost any leverage that he had … and [a Palestinian state] is not going to happen anyway,” said Amidror, who is also affiliated with the conservative Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security and the Jewish Institute for National Security of America in Washington.

Related Content
Related Content

He added that “Israel is determined to destroy the terrorist organisation that is called Hamas. Some of our friends around the world have decided that Hamas should survive and Israel should leave the Gaza Strip, taking our hostages … There is a gap here that cannot be bridged with nice words.”

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hit out at the pressure of reaching a ceasefire deal | - AP
Middle East Tensions: No One Can Preach To Me, Says Netanyahu; UK Suspends Some Arms Exports To Israel

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Meanwhile, successive opinion polls in Israel have indicated strong public support for a negotiated end to the war in Gaza. Support for Netanyahu’s coalition government, the most rightwing in Israel’s history, has faced declining support, particularly after the prime minister urged Israelis last week to accept international isolation and become a “super-Sparta”.

Tens of thousands demonstrated in Israel over the weekend, demanding a deal to secure the release of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza. A coalition representing families of the hostages said it condemned “various nations' unconditional recognition of a Palestinian state while turning a blind eye to the fact that 48 hostages remain in Hamas captivity following the October 7th massacre.”

Opposition leader Yair Golan of the Democrats party said the UK’s decision highlighted what he called a failure of Netanyahu’s policies. “This is a direct result of Netanyahu’s political recklessness: refusal to end the war and the dangerous choice of occupation and annexation,” Golan said. He added that the idea of a demilitarised Palestinian state could form part of a broader regional arrangement led by Israel to ensure its security interests.

Netanyahu is not expected to announce Israel’s formal response before his planned visit to Washington at the end of the month.

Starmer has stated that recognition will proceed unless Israel reaches a ceasefire. - X.com/DefenceHQ
UK To Recognise Palestine After Trump Visit Amid Gaza Crisis

BY Outlook News Desk

Far-right ministers within the coalition called for stronger measures. Finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demanded annexation of the occupied West Bank. Writing on X, Smotrich said: “The days when Britain and other countries would determine our future are over … The only response to this anti-Israeli move is sovereignty over the historic homeland of the Jewish people in Judea and Samaria, and permanently removing the folly of a Palestinian state from the agenda.”

(With inputs from The Guardian)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Found Out 'Only Way To Give Medicine' To Pakistan

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Backs Jasprit Bumrah, Says ‘He’s Not a Robot’

  3. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2025 Final: TKR Clinch Title

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Star As IND Beat PAK By Six Wickets

  5. Ireland Vs England 3rd T20I: Cox’s Maiden Half-Century Helps Three Lions Clinch Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  3. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  5. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fierce Encounter Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

  2. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  3. The Left Can Play A Vital Role If It Stays Rooted In People’s Struggles

  4. Day In Pics: September 21, 2025

  5. SCI Injury Awareness Month: 'I Am Empowering Others With Spinal Cord Injuries, Using My Journey As A Beacon Of Hope'

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. How Discord Helped Revolutionise Nepal

  2. The New Faces of Power: Who Are the Five Contenders Voted by Gen Z for Nepal’s Interim PM?

  3. Nepal's Interim Government Forms Probe Panel To Investigate Gen Z Protest Deaths

  4. Australia, Canada, And U.K. Recognize Palestinian Statehood In Bold Pre-UNGA Move

  5. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn