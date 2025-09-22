Netanyahu Slams UK Recognition Of Palestine As 'Absurd Prize for Terrorism'

Yaakov Amidror, a former national security adviser to Netanyahu, said Hamas could now claim that without its 2023 attack, in which about 1,200 people were killed, the UK and others would not have recognised Palestine. “It will be understood as a reward to them, and Starmer has lost any leverage that he had … and [a Palestinian state] is not going to happen anyway,” said Amidror, who is also affiliated with the conservative Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security and the Jewish Institute for National Security of America in Washington.