UK To Recognise Palestine After Trump Visit Amid Gaza Crisis

Starmer signals recognition at UN assembly, setting conditions on Israel as US voices opposition.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Trump in UK
Starmer has stated that recognition will proceed unless Israel reaches a ceasefire. Photo: X.com/DefenceHQ
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Starmer confirms UK recognition of Palestine post-Trump visit.

  • Recognition contingent on Gaza ceasefire, two-state solution, and West Bank non-annexation.

  • US opposes move; sanctions remain on Israeli officials fueling Gaza violence.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will formally recognise Palestine as a state after President Donald Trump concludes his state visit to the UK. The announcement had been delayed to avoid dominating a news conference with Trump at Chequers.

According to The Times, the UK government plans to press ahead with recognition ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week. Britain, along with France, Canada and Australia, is expected to back recognition of Palestine at the assembly.

The move highlights a clear division between the UK and the US. The Trump administration has opposed recognition, warning that it would reward Hamas. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, accompanying Trump to London, said formal recognition would make peace negotiations more difficult, embolden groups such as Hamas, and could provoke an Israeli counter-reaction, including possible annexation of occupied West Bank areas.

Starmer has stated that recognition will proceed unless Israel reaches a ceasefire, commits to a two-state solution, and makes clear it will not annex the occupied West Bank. “With that solution now under threat, this is the moment to act,” Starmer said. He added that the UK’s message to Hamas remains “unchanged and unequivocal” and that recognition is part of a process aimed at reviving the prospects for a two-state solution, including allowing the UN to restart aid supplies, reported TT.

The decision follows growing pressure from the Labour Party. More than a third of the cabinet and over 130 Labour MPs have urged Starmer to proceed with recognition. In July, he outlined the government’s plan, saying the UK would recognise Palestine unless Israel met specific conditions related to a ceasefire and long-term peace.

The Times reported how the UK government has previously imposed sanctions on senior Israeli officials, including Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. The sanctions, which include travel bans and asset freezes, restrict British financial institutions from dealing with the two officials. The measures were introduced after the UK described Israeli military actions in Gaza as “intolerable” and criticised the officials for fuelling attacks by settlers and using “horrendous extremist language.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned Israel’s military assault on Gaza City, describing it as “utterly reckless and appalling” and warning it would only increase bloodshed, kill more civilians, and endanger hostages.

(With inputs from The Times)

Published At:
