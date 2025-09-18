UK To Recognise Palestine After Trump Visit Amid Gaza Crisis

Starmer has stated that recognition will proceed unless Israel reaches a ceasefire, commits to a two-state solution, and makes clear it will not annex the occupied West Bank. “With that solution now under threat, this is the moment to act,” Starmer said. He added that the UK’s message to Hamas remains “unchanged and unequivocal” and that recognition is part of a process aimed at reviving the prospects for a two-state solution, including allowing the UN to restart aid supplies, reported TT.