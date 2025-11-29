Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

A burned-out vehicle sits on a dirt road among olive trees in the village of Baita, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on November 1, 2025. Tensions have risen in the area as settlers and Israeli forces confront Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest season. Photo: IMAGO / Middle East Images

A burned-out vehicle sits on a dirt road among olive trees in the village of Baita, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on November 1, 2025. Tensions have risen in the area as settlers and Israeli forces confront Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest season. Photo: IMAGO / Middle East Images