Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran Reaffirm Commitment to Peace, Counterterrorism in Afghanistan

Quadrilateral meeting in Moscow focuses on regional security, joint action against terrorism, and humanitarian issues.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
taliban afghanistan new media law bans all living beings
Representative image | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan, China, Russia, and Iran expressed concern over terrorist threats in Afghanistan and pledged a stable, sovereign, and peaceful country.

  • The quadrilateral meeting highlighted the danger from groups like TTP, ISIL, Al-Qaeda, and stressed the need for coordinated counterterrorism efforts.

  • Pakistan’s envoy held bilateral talks with counterparts from China, Russia, and Iran to strengthen cooperation on regional security and humanitarian support.

Pakistan, China, Russia, and Iran expressed worry over the terrorist government in Afghanistan and reaffirmed their shared commitment to a "stable and peaceful" Afghanistan.

Pakistan's special envoy to Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, said the four countries met in Moscow for the Quadrilateral Meeting of Special Representatives for Afghanistan to discuss issues of regional peace and security.

Sadiq, who is presently in Russia, stated on X that the quadrilateral meeting involved in-depth discussions.

“The participating states unanimously reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to a stable, sovereign, and peaceful Afghanistan, underscoring the necessity of a country free from the scourge of terrorism and external intervention,” he said.

"A particular point of concern was the continued presence of designated terrorist organisations, such as TTP, BLA, ETIM, Jaish-ul-adl, ISIL, and Al-Qaeda. In light of this shared threat, the nations emphasised the critical importance of enhanced coordination and collaborative action to combat terrorism in all its manifestations,” he added.

The Taliban also released photographs from the meeting, showing their delegation seated across from US representatives. - AP
UN Mission Urges Taliban To Restore Internet Access Amid Nationwide Blackout In Afghanistan

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's website, the meeting was held in advance of the 7th meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan later on Tuesday. The meeting is expected to include discussions on Afghanistan-related issues from countries such as India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

In different posts on X, Sadiq claimed to have had separate meetings with his Russian, Chinese, and Iranian counterparts on the sidelines.

Sadiq added that his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong was fruitful.  “We talked about counterterrorism cooperation, humanitarian issues in Afghanistan, and regional security, emphasising the value of a unified strategy to advance long-term peace and stability in the area”, he said.

According to him, the meeting demonstrated Pakistan and China's solid cooperation in tackling common issues and promoting regional growth.

Sadiq also met with his Russian counterpart Zamir Kabulov. “The discussions were focused on measures to promote regional cooperation on Afghanistan,” he said on X.

He said that he had a great meeting with Iran's Muhammad Reza Bahrami in Moscow.

“We held in-depth discussions on the latest developments in Afghanistan and exchanged views on shared concerns, particularly the persistent threat of terrorism. Both sides emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and coordination to address common challenges,” he said.

The two sides also explored avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation and enhancing regional engagement to support stability and security, he stated

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Fahima Khatun Keeps Fight BAN-W On, ENG-W Struggle

  2. Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players, Musheer Khan After Near Double-Century, Video

  3. Australia Vs Pakistan Preview, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: AUS Favourites Against Winless PAK

  4. Rajat Patidar Takes Charge: RCB Star Named Madhya Pradesh Captain Across Formats After Dream Season

  5. Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Preview, Guide - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  5. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Violence over Statehood, Sixth Schedule in Ladakh Halts LAHDC Election Process

  2. The Missing Representation: Why Bihar’s Muslims Feel Betrayed by Secular Parties

  3. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  4. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  5. PM Modi Condemns Shoe Attack on CJI Gavai, Calls Act ‘Utterly Reprehensible’

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. Two Years Of Israel's War On Gaza: Stories From A 'Live-Streamed Genocide'

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Visits 5000-Tonne Naval Destroyer

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 7, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn & More

  2. Spiti and Its World of Snow Leopards—A Remarkable Count 

  3. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

  4. Man Appeals Conviction In Gisèle Pelicot Case, Claims He 'Never Intended' To Rape Her

  5. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  6. Delhi NCR Weather: Coolest October in Two Years as Rain Brings 8°C Temperature Drop

  7. Lawyer Who Attacked CJI Says 'God Provoked Me To Do It', Ready To Face Jail

  8. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana