Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran Reaffirm Commitment to Peace, Counterterrorism in Afghanistan

The quadrilateral meeting highlighted the danger from groups like TTP, ISIL, Al-Qaeda, and stressed the need for coordinated counterterrorism efforts.
Pakistan’s envoy held bilateral talks with counterparts from China, Russia, and Iran to strengthen cooperation on regional security and humanitarian support.
Pakistan's special envoy to Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, said the four countries met in Moscow for the Quadrilateral Meeting of Special Representatives for Afghanistan to discuss issues of regional peace and security.
Sadiq, who is presently in Russia, stated on X that the quadrilateral meeting involved in-depth discussions.
“The participating states unanimously reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to a stable, sovereign, and peaceful Afghanistan, underscoring the necessity of a country free from the scourge of terrorism and external intervention,” he said.
"A particular point of concern was the continued presence of designated terrorist organisations, such as TTP, BLA, ETIM, Jaish-ul-adl, ISIL, and Al-Qaeda. In light of this shared threat, the nations emphasised the critical importance of enhanced coordination and collaborative action to combat terrorism in all its manifestations,” he added.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's website, the meeting was held in advance of the 7th meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan later on Tuesday. The meeting is expected to include discussions on Afghanistan-related issues from countries such as India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
In different posts on X, Sadiq claimed to have had separate meetings with his Russian, Chinese, and Iranian counterparts on the sidelines.
Sadiq added that his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong was fruitful. “We talked about counterterrorism cooperation, humanitarian issues in Afghanistan, and regional security, emphasising the value of a unified strategy to advance long-term peace and stability in the area”, he said.
According to him, the meeting demonstrated Pakistan and China's solid cooperation in tackling common issues and promoting regional growth.
Sadiq also met with his Russian counterpart Zamir Kabulov. “The discussions were focused on measures to promote regional cooperation on Afghanistan,” he said on X.
He said that he had a great meeting with Iran's Muhammad Reza Bahrami in Moscow.
“We held in-depth discussions on the latest developments in Afghanistan and exchanged views on shared concerns, particularly the persistent threat of terrorism. Both sides emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and coordination to address common challenges,” he said.
The two sides also explored avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation and enhancing regional engagement to support stability and security, he stated
With PTI inputs.