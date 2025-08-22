China’s Wang Yi Meets Pakistan Army Chief, Discusses Security and Counter-Terrorism

Beijing and Islamabad reaffirm “enduring partnership,” vow deeper cooperation on regional peace, defence, and counter-terrorism.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
chinese foreign minister wang yi
chinese foreign minister wang yi
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Wang Yi met Pakistan’s army chief in Islamabad to discuss security, counter-terrorism, and mutual cooperation.

  • Both sides reaffirmed their strategic partnership, pledging deeper defence and regional coordination.

  • China reiterated support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development; Pakistan thanked Beijing for consistent backing.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, in Islamabad on Friday during his official visit to the country, the military’s media wing said. The discussions centred on regional security, counter-terrorism, and matters of mutual interest.

Wang arrived in Pakistan late Wednesday to attend the sixth Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue on Thursday. He also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where he reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to work with Islamabad in promoting peace, development, and stability in the region.

According to a Chinese foreign ministry handout, Wang stressed that China was prepared to support its neighbours on issues concerning their core interests while firmly opposing external interference. He underlined the need to improve the security dialogue mechanism, strengthen law enforcement cooperation, step up counter-terrorism efforts, and address conditions that fuel extremism.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums. Wang reiterated China’s “steadfast support” for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development, while COAS Munir expressed gratitude for China’s consistent backing.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. Pakistan and China’s strategic partnership spans trade, energy, defence, and infrastructure, with both militaries fostering deep trust through joint training, exercises, and military technology exchanges.

On August 1, Munir, at an event marking the 98th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), said the “enduring partnership” between Islamabad and Beijing would remain a key factor in regional stability. During his July visit to Beijing, the Chinese leadership had praised the Pakistan Army as a “cornerstone of resilience and a vital contributor” to regional peace.

Published At:
