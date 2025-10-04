Iran Executes Six Militants Accused Of Killing Security Personnel

Tehran carries out executions of separatist group members linked to bombings and killings in Khuzestan; separate execution of Saman Mohammadi also reported.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Iran executes six militants Iran executes six members of terrorist group iran Israel latest news
Masoud Pezeshkian Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Iran executed six militants involved in bombings and killings of security personnel in Khuzestan.

  • Saman Mohammadi was separately hanged for membership in terrorist and Takfiri groups.

  • Iran frequently links separatist groups to Israel in its security prosecutions.

Iran has executed six members of a group convicted of armed attacks in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, the judiciary announced on Saturday.

According to AP, the judiciary said on its Mizan website that the six individuals were “separatist terrorist elements” who had carried out a series of armed operations and bombings targeting security forces in Khuzestan in recent years. The executions were carried out at dawn. The identities of those executed and details of their arrests and sentencing were not immediately disclosed.

AP reported that the men were involved in the killings of four security personnel, including two police officers and two members of the Basij paramilitary force, in 2018 and 2019. They also “confessed to planning and executing acts of sabotage such as making and planting bombs, blowing up the Khorramshahr gas station,” Mizan said. Iran has frequently linked groups it describes as separatist or terrorist to Israel, which it refers to as the “Zionist regime.”

In a separate execution on Saturday, authorities hanged Saman Mohammadi after convicting him of “Moharebeh” – waging war against God – for alleged membership in terrorist and Takfiri groups, AP reported. Mohammadi, arrested in 2013, was reportedly involved in the 2009 killing of the Friday prayers imam in Sanandaj, as well as armed robberies and kidnappings, including the killing of a conscript.

Related Content
Related Content

The executions follow the recent hanging of a man Iran described as one of Israel’s top spies. According to human rights organisations including Amnesty International, Iran is the world’s second most prolific executioner after China, carrying out the majority of executions by hanging.

(With inputs from AP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Siraj’s Fiery Yorker Traps Greaves LBW As IND Edge Closer To Win

  2. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Daryl Mitchell Goes For 9 | NZ 77-4 (10)

  3. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. India Vs West Indies 1st Test: Shubman Gill Makes Bold Declaration - Check State Of Play In Ahmedabad

  5. Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: NEP-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Day In Pics: October 03, 2025

  5. BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Flag-Bearer of Anti-India Forces' Over Colombia Remarks

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

  5. Kantara Chapter 1: Prabhas, Yash, Jr NTR And Others Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer; Call It 'Masterpiece'

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  2. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  3. Trump Gives Hamas Ultimatum on Gaza Ceasefire Plan: 'Last Chance Before All Hell Breaks Loose'

  4. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  5. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra