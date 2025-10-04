AP reported that the men were involved in the killings of four security personnel, including two police officers and two members of the Basij paramilitary force, in 2018 and 2019. They also “confessed to planning and executing acts of sabotage such as making and planting bombs, blowing up the Khorramshahr gas station,” Mizan said. Iran has frequently linked groups it describes as separatist or terrorist to Israel, which it refers to as the “Zionist regime.”