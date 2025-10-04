Iran executed six militants involved in bombings and killings of security personnel in Khuzestan.
Saman Mohammadi was separately hanged for membership in terrorist and Takfiri groups.
Iran frequently links separatist groups to Israel in its security prosecutions.
Iran has executed six members of a group convicted of armed attacks in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, the judiciary announced on Saturday.
According to AP, the judiciary said on its Mizan website that the six individuals were “separatist terrorist elements” who had carried out a series of armed operations and bombings targeting security forces in Khuzestan in recent years. The executions were carried out at dawn. The identities of those executed and details of their arrests and sentencing were not immediately disclosed.
AP reported that the men were involved in the killings of four security personnel, including two police officers and two members of the Basij paramilitary force, in 2018 and 2019. They also “confessed to planning and executing acts of sabotage such as making and planting bombs, blowing up the Khorramshahr gas station,” Mizan said. Iran has frequently linked groups it describes as separatist or terrorist to Israel, which it refers to as the “Zionist regime.”
In a separate execution on Saturday, authorities hanged Saman Mohammadi after convicting him of “Moharebeh” – waging war against God – for alleged membership in terrorist and Takfiri groups, AP reported. Mohammadi, arrested in 2013, was reportedly involved in the 2009 killing of the Friday prayers imam in Sanandaj, as well as armed robberies and kidnappings, including the killing of a conscript.
The executions follow the recent hanging of a man Iran described as one of Israel’s top spies. According to human rights organisations including Amnesty International, Iran is the world’s second most prolific executioner after China, carrying out the majority of executions by hanging.
(With inputs from AP)