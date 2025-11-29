India 0-2 Lebanon, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Blue Colts Fall To Clinical Cedars

India U17 slipped to a 2-0 defeat against a disciplined Lebanon, ending with ten men and leaving their AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 qualification hopes hinging entirely on a decisive final showdown with group leaders Iran on Sunday

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Lebanon match report AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers Ahmedabad
India in action against Lebanon during the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers match on November 28, 2025. | Photo: AIFF
  • India beaten 2-0 by Lebanon in Ahmedabad; goals from Antoine Assaf (26') and Paul Maakaroun (38')

  • Thonggoumang Touthang sent off in stoppage time as India ended with ten men

  • Despite defeat, India can still qualify but must beat Iran in their final Group D match

India suffered a 0-2 defeat against a well-structured Lebanon side in their penultimate Group D fixture of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Friday, November 28.

Goals from Antoine Assaf (26') and Paul Maakaroun (38') ensured Lebanon claimed all three points. India ended the match with 10 men after Thonggoumang Touthang was sent off in stoppage time.

Despite their first loss of the campaign, India remain alive in the qualification race and now face a must-win showdown against group leaders Iran on Sunday. Only victory will secure the Blue Colts’ 10th appearance at the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Iran lead the group with seven points after a 3-1 win over Palestine earlier in the day. Lebanon sit second on six points, but having completed all four matches, they are mathematically out of contention. India, on four points, can still top the group via head-to-head should they beat Iran.

Chinese Taipei and Palestine, both winless, are already eliminated.

Lebanon Take Control Early

India entered the contest buoyed by their 3-1 triumph over Chinese Taipei, but Lebanon immediately disrupted their rhythm with energetic pressing and sharp movement between the lines.

The opener arrived in the 26th minute after defensive hesitation on India’s left flank. Anthony Chahine drove into space and squared the ball for Antoine Assaf, who took a composed first touch before curling a stunning left-footed finish into the top corner beyond Rajrup Sarkar.

India nearly struck back moments later when Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam surged through midfield, but Lebanon goalkeeper Jason Finianos reacted swiftly to block his effort.

Lebanon doubled their lead in the 38th minute. Abbas Zreik cut inside from the left and laid the ball off to Paul Maakaroun, whose firm strike took a heavy deflection off Shubham Poonia, wrong-footing Sarkar.

Blue Colts Pushed Back, Decider Awaits

India tried to inject urgency after the interval, but Lebanon’s compact defensive shape frustrated any sustained momentum. Half-chances came but lacked the precision needed to turn the match around, while Lebanon maintained control through disciplined organisation.

Frustration peaked late on as Touthang was shown a red card for an off-the-ball incident in stoppage time, closing the evening on a bitter note for the Blue Colts.

India now turn their focus to Sunday’s decisive clash with Iran, where victory is the only route to qualification.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
