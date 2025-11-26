India Vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND 0-1 TPE; Visitors Take Lead In Third Minute

India Vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India and Chinese Taipei have one point apiece, and both are seeking their first victory. Follow the latest updates from the IND vs TPE football match

Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
india vs Chinese Taipei live score afc under-17-asian-cup-2026-qualifiers-ahmedabad
India Vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: The Blue Colts train ahead of the match in Ahmedabad. Photo: AIFF
Welcome to our live blog coverage of India's second match in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. The hosts take on Chinese Taipei at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (November 26, 2025), seeking the first win of their campaign. The Blue Colts began with a 1-1 stalemate against Palestine. Luckily for India, Group D remains wide open, with table-toppers Iran the only side to have earned a win so far. With only the group winners qualifying for the continental tournament in Saudi Arabia next year, today’s fixture carries significant weight for both teams. Follow the live score and updates from the IND vs TPE football match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND 0-1 TPE

Well, well, well. That was certainly not the start India wanted. Chinese Taipei are in front as early as the third minute, as midfielder Yang Hao finds the back of the net to rattle the Blue Colts early.

India Vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Kick-Off!

The match gets underway in Ahmedabad. India kicking from right to left and Chinese Taipei the other way in the first half. Bibiano Fernandes said the Blue Colts have worked on their mistakes in the previous match. Let's see if they can execute well, having had a three-day rest.

India Vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND Starting XI

India are unchanged from their previous game against Palestine. Check out the line-up:

India Vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers clash will be live streamed on plus.fifa.com. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

India Vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Good Evening!

Greetings to everyone joining us this Wednesday evening for some Indian football action. The Blue Colts face Chinese Taipei in a bid to earn their first win in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the match.

Published At:
Tags

