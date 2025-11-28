India Vs Lebanon Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND Face LEB Test before Big Iran Clash

India U-17 will face Lebanon U-17 in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers at EKA Stadium in Ahmedabad. X/Indian Football

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers clash between India U-17 and Lebanon U-17 boys at the EKA Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both the teams have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far. India are above Lebanon in Group D as they have won their last game against the Chinese Taipei by 3-0 after drawing their opening clash against Palestine while Lebanon has drawn all their 3 matches so far. The Blue Colts will be on a high especially after last match's win where they made a comeback after conceding a 1-0 lead in the initial phase of the match but made a spectacular comeback and won the game by 3-1. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Nov 2025, 06:58:31 pm IST India Vs Lebanon Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Starting XI Lebanon: Jason Francis (GK), Marc Abi Mansour, Zakarias Finnean Ovaiss, Hatm Safieddine, Youssef Badran, Mohammad Baker Amin, Rami Malaeb, Abbas Zreik, Antoine Assaf, Anthony Chahine (C), Paul Maakoroun India: Rajrup Sarkar, Shubham Poonia, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Dallalmuon Gangte, Diamond Singh Thokchum, Lawmsangzuala, Lesvin Rebelo, MD Aimaan Bin, Heeranganba Seram, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Denny Singh Wangkhem