Israel Returns 30 Palestinian Bodies To Gaza In Latest Ceasefire Exchange

According to AP News, Officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, received the shrouded bodies early Friday but refrained from immediate details on their condition or identities, citing the chaotic circumstances of the conflict. "We are processing what we can, but without proper forensic tools, it's a heartbreaking task," one medical source told Anadolu Agency, highlighting the scarcity of DNA testing kits in the war-ravaged enclave. This latest batch elevates the total number of Palestinian remains repatriated by Israel since the ceasefire's October 14 provisions to 225—a figure that includes bodies potentially slain during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led assault on Israel, those who perished in detention, or fighters retrieved from Gaza's rubble-strewn battlefields.