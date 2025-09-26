Slovenia Imposes Travel Ban On Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

The EU nation had earlier barred Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Benjamin Netanyahu Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Slovenia on Thursday imposed a travel ban on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • The Slovenian government asserted that the decision reflects that Slovenia expects “consistent respect for the decisions of international courts and international humanitarian law.”

Slovenia on Thursday imposed a travel ban on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in light of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. The nation had recognised the Palestinian state last year and has been a vocal critic of Israel’s offensive in Gaza. 

"With this action Slovenia confirms its commitment to international law, the universal values of human rights and a principled and consistent foreign policy," Neva Grasic, the Secretary of State at the Foreign Ministry, said according to the government's X account.

The EU nation had earlier barred Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country and also imposed an arms embargo on Israel in August. 

“All countries that are bound by the international court, including Slovenia, must not recognize the situation resulting from Israel’s illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territory, and must not offer any support in maintaining this situation,” she added.

Related Content
The Slovenian government asserted that the decision reflects that Slovenia expects “consistent respect for the decisions of international courts and international humanitarian law.”

Slovenia has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza along with an increase in aid deliveries in the area. The nation has claimed that by taking this decision, it has confirmed  its commitment to international law, universal values of human rights and a principled and consistent foreign policy. 

In July, the Slovenian government imposed an embargo on exports, imports and transit of arms to and from Israel. 

The ICC had issued against Netanyahu on November 21, 2024 for allegedly being “responsible for the war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare and of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024.”

Published At:
