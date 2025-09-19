'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades issued a Hebrew statement saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu effectively signed a death warrant for hostages after the launch of a ground assault on Gaza City.

Outlook News Desk
West Asia Updates
Israel-Hamas War Photo- AP/File
  Hamas issued a statement, saying that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ground offensive on Gaza City means that he is not concerned for the safety of hostages.

  "The commencement of this criminal operation and its expansion means that you will not receive any prisoner, neither alive nor dead, " the statement read.

  Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Effie Defrin assured family members of the hostages in a Thursday briefing: "The hostages are always in our thoughts," he said. "We will do everything to avoid harming them."

Hamas issued a severe warning regarding Israeli hostages in Gaza, declaring Thursday night that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ground offensive on Gaza City has eliminated any chance of their safe return, CNN reported.

In a statement in Hebrew addressed to Israel’s military and leadership, Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said Netanyahu had essentially signed the hostages’ death warrant.

“Your prisoners are distributed within the neighbourhoods of Gaza City, and we will not be concerned for their lives as long as Netanyahu has decided to kill them. The commencement of this criminal operation and its expansion means that you will not receive any prisoner, neither alive nor dead, and their fate will be the same as that of (Ron Arad),” the group said, according to CNN.

Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

BY Outlook News Desk

Arad, an Israeli Air Force officer, went missing in Lebanon in 1986, reportedly captured by the Amal militia and later handed over to Hezbollah. In a separate message, Hamas warned, “Gaza will be a graveyard for your soldiers.”

The warning comes amid mounting public anger in Israel, The Indian Express reported, as weekly protests in Tel Aviv, led in part by hostage families, have increasingly demanded for a ceasefire.

Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Effie Defrin said on Thursday in a briefing, “The hostages are always in our thoughts,” he said. “We will do everything to avoid harming them.”

However, the families state that the intensity of attacks on Gaza amounts to a death sentence for the hostages as well, The Indian Express reported. Of the 48 hostages believed to remain in Gaza, only 20 are thought to be alive.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum released a video of Einav Zangauker, mother of captive Matan Zangauker, this week, confronting Netanyahu outside his residence: “Come out and tell me how you lied to my face and told me that you were going to bring an agreement and bring everyone back. Come out and tell me how you lied to me.”

Amid the pressures at home, international pressure too is leveling up against Israel. European Union has proposed sanctions; and Britain, France and Canada have announced formally recognising Palestine as a state.

Ambassador of Palestine to India, Abdullah Mohammed Abu Shawesh - | Saahil |
'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh

BY Outlook News Desk

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has increased airstrikes ahead of the long-anticipated incursion. Heavy bombardment across Gaza City has driven civilians south in search of safety.

The lack of humanitarian aid is aggravating the situation in Gaza, and the United Nations has declared famine is parts of the city. The continuous attacks have forced civilian to flee, on foot, cars and otherwise.

As of Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that four more people died of malnutrition in the past 24 hours. The famine-related death toll has crossed 435 since the war in 2023.

Since October 7, 2023, more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed.

