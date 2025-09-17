Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

According to Al Jazeera human rights activists and groups like Iran Human Rights have vehemently contested the espionage narrative, asserting that Shahbazi was coerced into a false confession through prolonged torture and solitary confinement following his arrest in January 2024. They claim his detention stemmed not from Israeli ties but from a public letter he wrote to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offering to assist in Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion—a sensitive issue given Iran's supply of drones to Moscow. In a particularly bizarre twist highlighted by activists, Iranian interrogators allegedly accused Shahbazi of being taught Microsoft Word by Israeli agents as "proof" of his spying activities, using his message to Zelenskyy as evidence. "Babak’s message to President Zelenskyy offering to help in the war against Russia was used as an example of espionage for Israel—who they absurdly claimed taught Babak how to use Microsoft Word," stated Iran Human Rights in a statement shared widely on social media.