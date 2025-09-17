Iranian authorities hanged industrial refrigeration contractor Babak Shahbazi at Ghezel Hesar Prison, accusing him of spying for Israel through his access to sensitive infrastructure projects.
Human rights organizations claim Shahbazi was tortured into a false confession after being detained for sending a supportive letter to Ukraine's president, criticizing Iran's ties with Russia.
Interrogators reportedly used Shahbazi's knowledge of Microsoft Word—allegedly learned from Israeli agents—as supposed evidence of espionage, sparking international ridicule and concern.
Iran's judicial practices, authorities in Tehran announced the execution of Babak Shahbazi, a contractor specializing in industrial refrigeration systems, on charges of espionage for Israel. The hanging took place this morning at Ghezel Hesar Prison in Karaj, marking the ninth such execution for alleged spying since a brief but intense 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel earlier this year.
Iran's judiciary news agency Mizan, Shahbazi—identified as the son of Rahim Khoda—gained access to sensitive military, security, and communications infrastructure through his work designing and installing cooling systems for data centers and other high-security facilities. Officials alleged that he collected and relayed detailed specifications about these sites to Israeli handlers, collaborating with another executed individual, Esmaeil Fekri, who was hanged in June on similar charges. The verdict was reportedly confirmed by Iran's Supreme Court, despite an appeal from Shahbazi's lawyer.
According to Al Jazeera human rights activists and groups like Iran Human Rights have vehemently contested the espionage narrative, asserting that Shahbazi was coerced into a false confession through prolonged torture and solitary confinement following his arrest in January 2024. They claim his detention stemmed not from Israeli ties but from a public letter he wrote to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offering to assist in Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion—a sensitive issue given Iran's supply of drones to Moscow. In a particularly bizarre twist highlighted by activists, Iranian interrogators allegedly accused Shahbazi of being taught Microsoft Word by Israeli agents as "proof" of his spying activities, using his message to Zelenskyy as evidence. "Babak’s message to President Zelenskyy offering to help in the war against Russia was used as an example of espionage for Israel—who they absurdly claimed taught Babak how to use Microsoft Word," stated Iran Human Rights in a statement shared widely on social media.