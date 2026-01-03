Kerala MLA Antony Raju Found Guilty Of Tampering With 'Underwear Evidence'

Court finds MLA Antony Raju and court clerk K. Jose guilty of evidence tampering in 1990 drug case involving altered underwear exhibit that led to acquittal of Australian accused.
Originated in 1990, High Court acquitted smuggler in 1991 over evidence doubts, Supreme Court revived case in 2024 after quashing attempts; verdict 19 years post-chargesheet.
Prosecution seeks higher court for severe punishment (up to life); sentencing imminent, potential jail for the accused.
The Nedumangadu Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has found Kerala MLA and former Transport Minister Antony Raju guilty of tampering with evidence in a 1990 narcotics case.
The court convicted Raju (second accused) and court clerk K. Jose (first accused) under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 193 (fabricating false evidence), 409 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The case stems from Raju's days as a junior lawyer representing Australian national Andrew Salvatore Cervelli, arrested at Thiruvananthapuram airport for smuggling 61.5 grams of charas hidden in his underwear.
A sessions court initially convicted Cervelli to 10 years, but the Kerala High Court acquitted him in 1991 after the underwear evidence failed to fit him, raising tampering suspicions. Investigations revealed Raju allegedly conspired with Jose to obtain the garment from court custody, alter it (re-stitching it smaller), and return it to undermine the prosecution.
The prosecution has sought transfer to a higher court for harsher sentencing (up to life imprisonment), while defence claims the petition is premature. Sentencing is expected soon; if severe, the accused may face jail transfer.
The verdict follows the Supreme Court's November 2024 reversal of a Kerala High Court order quashing proceedings, reviving the trial that began with a 1994 FIR and 2006 chargesheet (filed after 12-year probe).
Raju, a Janadhipathya Kerala Congress leader allied with the ruling LDF, served as Transport Minister until 2023 and represents the Nemom constituency. The conviction is a major setback for the Left Front legislator, casting a long shadow over his political career.