With the US in lockstep with Israel, it is certain that neither Netanyahu or Gallant will be arrested. Palestinians in Gaza may feel vindicated by the international court’s decision to arrest Israeli leaders for war crimes, but they know that in reality nothing changes on the ground. The attacks continue and there is no relief for them. Besides, the US has now for the fourth time blocked a UNSC resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza. This time the U.S. was the only country with the 'no' vote. Even allies like France and UK supported a ceasefire that would bring a halt to the fighting and get the Israeli hostages back. The US, it appears, will only back a ceasefire on Netanyahu’s terms.