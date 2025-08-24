Israel Strikes Energy Hubs in Houthi-Held Sanaa After Rebel Missile Attack

Airstrikes hit power plant, gas station, and military zones in Houthi-held Sanaa.
Rebels claim cluster munitions fired toward Israel’s main airport, heightening security risks.
Renewed hostilities threaten global shipping worth over $1 trillion annually
Israel launched fresh airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, late Sunday, targeting energy infrastructure controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The strikes came just days after the Houthis claimed to have fired a missile toward Israel, escalating tensions in the region.
According to the Houthi media office, Israeli warplanes hit multiple sites across the capital, including a power plant and a gas station. Residents reported hearing powerful explosions near the presidential palace, a closed military academy, and Sabeen Square. “The house was rocked, and the windows were shattered,” said Ahmed al-Mekhlafy, a resident who felt the force of the blasts.
Although Israel has yet to confirm the latest strikes, its forces acknowledged last week that they had destroyed energy infrastructure allegedly used by the Houthis.
According to Al Jazeera, The escalation follows the Houthis’ claim on Friday that they launched newly equipped missiles, including a cluster munition, toward Israel’s largest airport. While the missile fragmented midair and caused no reported casualties, Israeli defense officials described it as a “new threat,” pointing to Iranian backing for the rebels’ advanced weapons.
For more than 22 months, the Houthis have launched missiles and drones toward Israel and targeted ships in the Red Sea, disrupting global shipping worth an estimated $1 trillion annually. From November 2023 to December 2024, they attacked over 100 vessels, briefly halting during a ceasefire before resuming hostilities.
Houthi officials, as reported by the Hindu, have vowed the latest strikes will not deter them. “Our military operations supporting Gaza won’t stop, God willing, unless the aggression is stopped, and the siege is lifted,” said Nasruddin Amer, deputy head of the rebel media office.
Indian Express reported that US had earlier brokered a limited deal with the Houthis to halt Red Sea shipping attacks, but the rebels continue to target Israel-aligned entities. Israel, meanwhile, has intensified its retaliatory campaign, including a rare daytime strike in May that damaged Sanaa’s airport and destroyed passenger aircraft.