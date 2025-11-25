Jharkhand Congress To Mark November 26 As ‘Samvidhan Bachao Divas’

The programme will feature several senior leaders, including Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore, former finance minister Rameshwar Oraon, and former Ranchi University registrar Amar Kumar Choudhary.

Jharkhand Congress To Mark November 26 As 'Samvidhan Bachao Divas'
'The Constitution of India' sculpture near statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Cooperage circle Mumbai. Photo: Shutterstock
  • Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh on Tuesday instructed all district units to observe November 26 as ‘Samvidhan Bachao Divas’ (Save Constitution Day).

  • Party spokesperson Sonal Shanti announced that a state-level symposium has been scheduled at the old Assembly complex in Ranchi to commemorate the day.

  • Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, is observed annually on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh on Tuesday instructed all district units to observe November 26 as ‘Samvidhan Bachao Divas’ (Save Constitution Day), aligning with the party’s nationwide initiative.

Party spokesperson Sonal Shanti announced that a state-level symposium has been scheduled at the old Assembly complex in Ranchi to commemorate the day. According to him, the programme will feature several senior leaders, including Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore, former finance minister Rameshwar Oraon, and former Ranchi University registrar Amar Kumar Choudhary.

Shanti alleged that the core constitutional promises of justice are facing threats, claiming they are being undermined through “systematic vote theft, electoral malpractices, misuse of institutions and attempts to tamper with voter lists on the pretext of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.”

Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, is observed annually on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

With PTI inputs

