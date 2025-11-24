Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

Other cricketers too, took to X to pay tribute to the veteran actor including former India opener Virender Sehwag. He wrote on X, "Dharmendra ji was not just an actor, he was an era. A star in simplicity, a he-man in strength, and gold in heart. His films, his style, and his warmth will be remembered for generations. A great artist, May God grant peace to his soul. Om Shanti."