Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

Former Team IND captain Virat Kohli paid tribute to Dharmendra
Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89
Other cricketers also paid tribute on X
Former India cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to X to pass his condolences following the passing of Bollywood iconic actor Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday, at the age of 89.
"Today, we have lost a legend of Indian cinema who captivated hearts with his charm and his talent. A true icon who inspired everyone who watched him. May the family find strength in this tough time. My sincere condolences to the whole family," Kohli posted on his X account.
Dharmendra, who was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, had been discharged on November 12 after recovering but passed away after returning back home.
Other cricketers too, took to X to pay tribute to the veteran actor including former India opener Virender Sehwag. He wrote on X, "Dharmendra ji was not just an actor, he was an era. A star in simplicity, a he-man in strength, and gold in heart. His films, his style, and his warmth will be remembered for generations. A great artist, May God grant peace to his soul. Om Shanti."
"Heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra Ji — a timeless icon whose grace, strength, and unparalleled charm have left an everlasting mark on Indian cinema. From his powerful performances to his warmth both on and off screen, he touched countless hearts and inspired generations. His films, his smile, and his spirit will forever remain etched in our memories. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Harbhajan wrote on X.
2011 World Cup star Yuvraj Singh also paid tribute via his precious words for the legend on his X handle.
"Every home had a favourite Dharmendra film. He was a part of our growing up and of Indian cinema’s finest years. He brought strength, charm and honesty to every role, and carried Punjab’s warmth wherever he went. Behind the fame was a humble, grounded and deeply human soul. His legacy will live on in the hearts of millions. Condolences to @iamsunnydeol, @thedeol and the family," Singh wrote.
Dharmendra began his film career in the early 1960s after winning a talent hunt competition. He was born in Punjab in 1935 and was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.