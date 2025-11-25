MLS Cup 2025: San Diego FC Narrowly Edge Past Minnesota United FC Through Anders Dreyer’s Sole Effort
San Diego FC went through to the Western Conference, MLS Cup 2025 final with a narrow 1-0 win the Minnesota United FC at the Snapdragon Stadium on Tuesday, November 25. After a frustrating first-half, which saw both the teams try hard to open the scoring, right winger Anders Dreyer netted a sensational goal in the 72nd minute to put San Diego FC up front. Once they took the lead, San Diego sat comfortably within their own half and gave very less chances to Minnesota for staging a late comeback. The win helped San Diego seal their ticket to the Western Conference final, later this Sunday, against Vancouver Whitecaps.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE