MLS Cup 2025: San Diego FC Narrowly Edge Past Minnesota United FC Through Anders Dreyer’s Sole Effort

San Diego FC went through to the Western Conference, MLS Cup 2025 final with a narrow 1-0 win the Minnesota United FC at the Snapdragon Stadium on Tuesday, November 25. After a frustrating first-half, which saw both the teams try hard to open the scoring, right winger Anders Dreyer netted a sensational goal in the 72nd minute to put San Diego FC up front. Once they took the lead, San Diego sat comfortably within their own half and gave very less chances to Minnesota for staging a late comeback. The win helped San Diego seal their ticket to the Western Conference final, later this Sunday, against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC midfielder Anders Dreyer (10) celebrates after San Diego FC beat Minnesota United in MLS soccer's Western Conference semifinal in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
Luca de la Torre
San Diego FC midfielder Luca de la Torre (14) and Minnesota United defender Nectarios Triantis (25) fight for the ball during the second half of MLS soccer's Western Conference semifinal in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
Corey Baird
San Diego FC forward Corey Baird (21) goes down in front of Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall (15), left, and Carlos Harvey (67) during the first half of MLS soccer's Western Conference semifinal in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
Hirving Lozano
San Diego FC midfielder Hirving Lozano (11) breaks away from Minnesota United defender Nectarios Triantis (25) and Hassani Dotson (31) during the second half of MLS soccer's Western Conference semifinal in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
Hassani Dotson
Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson (31) passes in front of San Diego FC midfielder Anders Dreyer (10) during the second half of MLS soccer's Western Conference semifinal in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC midfielder Anders Dreyer (10) shoots past Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall (15) during the second half of MLS soccer's Western Conference semifinal in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC player celebrate after Anders Dreyer (10) scored during the second half of MLS soccer's Western Conference semifinal against Minnesota United in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
Anibal Godoy
San Diego FC midfielder Anibal Godoy (20) shoots past Minnesota United forward Kelvin Yeboah (9) during the first half of MLS soccer's Western Conference semifinal in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
Amahl Pellegrino
San Diego FC forward Amahl Pellegrino (90) goes down in front of Minnesota United midfielder Carlos Harvey (67) during the first half of MLS soccer's Western Conference semifinal in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
Anibal Godoy
San Diego FC midfielder Anibal Godoy (20), right, fights for the ball with Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21) during the first half of MLS soccer's Western Conference semifinal in San Diego. | Photo: AP/Denis Poroy
