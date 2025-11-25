Ukraine, Russia Exchange Overnight Strikes As Zelensky Signals Openness To Revised US Peace Plan

1. Ukraine and Russia exchanged deadly overnight strikes, with casualties reported on both sides.
2. The attacks coincided with renewed negotiations over a revised US-backed peace plan.
3. Zelensky signalled support for the updated proposal, as further talks and a meeting of Ukraine’s allies are planned.
Ukraine and Russia launched fresh overnight strikes amid intensifying diplomatic efforts to advance a revised US-backed peace proposal. Kyiv came under attack once again, with local authorities confirming at least two deaths following strikes on residential areas.
Ukraine also conducted retaliatory strikes on Russian territory, where regional officials reported three fatalities. The cross-border attacks mark a continued escalation as both sides face pressure to engage with emerging proposals to end the conflict.
The renewed hostilities come after several days of negotiations over a US-supported framework for a potential settlement, a plan that initially drew criticism from Kyiv and several European leaders for being too accommodating to Moscow’s demands.
However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the revised version now includes “many of the right elements,” signalling a shift in tone as diplomatic discussions accelerate. Further negotiations are expected in the coming days.
UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to host a virtual meeting of Ukraine’s allies later this week, aiming to consolidate support and provide political momentum to the evolving peace initiative.
US officials earlier said that the discussions in Geneva led to “revisions and clarifications” to the draft plan, though Russia maintains it has not received any updated document. The European Commission said a final agreement remains distant but noted “constructive progress” in ongoing negotiations.
The Commission also confirmed that the “Coalition of the Willing” — a group of countries coordinating support for Ukraine — will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday. The UK and France are spearheading efforts within the group to form a “reassurance force” in case a ceasefire is reached.
European officials reiterated that Russia must be held accountable for wartime destruction. “It is critical that the aggressor pays for the destruction that it has been doing,” said Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho.