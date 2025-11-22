Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

His statement followed similar comments made on Wednesday, when he claimed he had warned both countries that he would impose 350 per cent tariffs if they failed to halt their confrontation.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani
President Donald Trump shakes hands with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • US President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his assertion that he brought an end to the recent hostilities between India and Pakistan.

  • Mamdani travelled to Washington DC on Friday for his first visit to the White House after winning the mayoral race.

  • His statement followed similar comments made on Wednesday, when he claimed he had warned both countries that he would impose 350 per cent tariffs if they failed to halt their confrontation.

US President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his assertion that he brought an end to the recent hostilities between India and Pakistan, repeating the claim during an Oval Office meeting with New York City’s Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani travelled to Washington DC on Friday for his first visit to the White House after winning the mayoral race. Trump described their discussion as “great” and said he “enjoyed” the conversation. Standing beside Mamdani in the Oval Office, the President again maintained that he had settled the fighting that erupted between the two South Asian neighbours in May.

“I did eight peace deals of countries, including India and Pakistan,” Trump remarked.

His statement followed similar comments made on Wednesday, when he claimed he had warned both countries that he would impose 350 per cent tariffs if they failed to halt their confrontation. He repeated that he had resolved the tensions and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told him, “we're not going to go to war.” Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had accepted a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of US-mediated negotiations, he has cited this claim more than 60 times, saying he “helped settle” the situation.

Related Content
Related Content
US President Donald Trump(L); Democratic NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (R) - AP
Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

BY Outlook News Desk

New Delhi has repeatedly rejected suggestions of any external mediation. On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. After four days of heavy cross-border drone and missile exchanges, India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to halt the fighting.

Mamdani, meanwhile, secured a landmark victory in the fiercely contested New York City mayoral race, becoming the first South Asian and first Muslim to lead America’s largest city. A long-time front-runner, he defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who entered the race as an independent and received an official endorsement from Trump just hours before voting began.

US President Donald Trump(L); Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (R) - AP
Trump vs. Mamdani: The War of Words

BY Ainnie Arif

For Mamdani, the meeting offered a rare moment on the national stage. The state lawmaker, who ran and won on the issue of affordability much as Trump campaigned on cost-of-living pressures in 2024, said their discussion centred on areas where cooperation was possible. “What I really appreciate about the president is that the meeting that we had focused not on places of disagreement, which there are many, and also focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers,” Mamdani said.

Trump and Mamdani both said they discussed the price of housing, groceries and utilities. “Some of his ideas are really the same ideas that I have,” Trump said when asked about their approach to inflation.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Anchors Chase | PAK 83/1 (11)

  2. Biratnagar Kings Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Highlights, NPL 2025: BIK Claim Convincing Five-Wicket Win With 2.5 Overs To Spare

  3. AUS Vs ENG, Ashes Carnage: Australia Humiliate England In Rare 2-Day Finish - A Look Back At 19th Century Stats

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Bowlers Give India Upper-Hand As South Africa End Day One At 247/6

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test: Head Blasts 69-Ball Century To Steer Aussies To Victory - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  2. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  3. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

  2. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

  3. PM Modi Attends G20 'Safely' Because Trump Boycotting It: Congress

  4. Nitish Kumar Hands Over Bihar Home Ministry To BJP’s Samrat Choudhary As Cabinet Portfolios Announced

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  3. Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

  4. 15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

  5. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start