Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

US President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his assertion that he brought an end to the recent hostilities between India and Pakistan, repeating the claim during an Oval Office meeting with New York City’s Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.
Mamdani travelled to Washington DC on Friday for his first visit to the White House after winning the mayoral race. Trump described their discussion as “great” and said he “enjoyed” the conversation. Standing beside Mamdani in the Oval Office, the President again maintained that he had settled the fighting that erupted between the two South Asian neighbours in May.
“I did eight peace deals of countries, including India and Pakistan,” Trump remarked.
His statement followed similar comments made on Wednesday, when he claimed he had warned both countries that he would impose 350 per cent tariffs if they failed to halt their confrontation. He repeated that he had resolved the tensions and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told him, “we're not going to go to war.” Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had accepted a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of US-mediated negotiations, he has cited this claim more than 60 times, saying he “helped settle” the situation.
New Delhi has repeatedly rejected suggestions of any external mediation. On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. After four days of heavy cross-border drone and missile exchanges, India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to halt the fighting.
Mamdani, meanwhile, secured a landmark victory in the fiercely contested New York City mayoral race, becoming the first South Asian and first Muslim to lead America’s largest city. A long-time front-runner, he defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who entered the race as an independent and received an official endorsement from Trump just hours before voting began.
For Mamdani, the meeting offered a rare moment on the national stage. The state lawmaker, who ran and won on the issue of affordability much as Trump campaigned on cost-of-living pressures in 2024, said their discussion centred on areas where cooperation was possible. “What I really appreciate about the president is that the meeting that we had focused not on places of disagreement, which there are many, and also focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers,” Mamdani said.
Trump and Mamdani both said they discussed the price of housing, groceries and utilities. “Some of his ideas are really the same ideas that I have,” Trump said when asked about their approach to inflation.
With PTI inputs