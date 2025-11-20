Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

The President dismissed the speech as a “very angry” tirade, arguing that Mamdani was off to “a bad start” and would find little success in Washington without showing more deference. Asked whether he would initiate contact, Trump replied that the mayor-elect should be the one to extend the first hand. “He should reach out to us really. I think he should reach out. I'm here. We'll see what happens. But I would think that it would be more appropriate for him to reach out to us,” Trump said, adding that he remained personally conflicted because “I would like to see the new mayor do well, because I love New York. I really love New York.” He again labeled Mamdani a “communist,” remarking: “Communism or the concept of communism has not worked. I tend to doubt it's going to work this time.”