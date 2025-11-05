Zohran Mamdani Creates History By Winning New York Mayoral Race

Photo Webdesk
Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani right, greets his mother Mira Nair, after making an acceptance speech in New York.
Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, stands on stage with his wife Rama Duwaji after making an acceptance speech in New York.
Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani greets his staff and supporters at an after-party after his election watch party in New York.
Andrew Cuomo speaks after conceding the race to Zohran Mamdani, in New York.
Andrew Cuomo talks with supporters after conceding the mayoral election to Zohran Mamdani in New York.
Supporters of Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani react as they watch returns during an election night watch party in New York.
Supporters of Zohran Mamdani react as he gives his acceptance speech after winning the mayoral election in New York.