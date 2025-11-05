Democrat Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Race
Zohran Mamdani has emerged victorious in the New York City mayoral election. Mamdani addressed supporters during a victory speech at his election night watch party, joined by his wife, Rama Duwaji, as reactions from the crowd reflected the unfolding results. Mayor-elect Mamdani’s win followed the concession of former Mayor Andrew Cuomo, who spoke with and embraced supporters after acknowledging the outcome. Before the results were announced, Mamdani voted in New York City, with polls indicating a close contest against Cuomo.
