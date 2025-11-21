Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is set to visit Washington on Friday for his first meeting with US President Donald Trump.
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is set to visit Washington on Friday for his first meeting with US President Donald Trump, a conversation the White House says underscores Trump’s willingness to engage with political leaders across the spectrum.
Speaking at Thursday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt framed the upcoming visit as significant, pointing to the ideological contrast between the two officials. According to her, Mamdani’s arrival “speaks volumes” about the moment, emphasising that “tomorrow we have a Communist coming to the White House, because that's who the Democrat Party elected as the Mayor of the largest city in the country.”
Leavitt noted that the meeting also highlights the President’s openness to dialogue. She said it “speaks to the fact that President Trump is willing to meet with anyone and talk to anyone, and to try to do what's right on behalf of the American people, whether they live in Blue States or Red States or Blue Cities, in a city that's becoming much more left than I think this President ever anticipated in his many years of living in New York.” She declined to outline what Trump and Mamdani might discuss, adding that “I think you'll all hear from him (Trump) directly.”
Mamdani, speaking to reporters in New York ahead of the visit, acknowledged his disagreements with Trump but stressed that he intends to collaborate on issues that matter to city residents. He said his office initiated contact with the White House to arrange the meeting, explaining, “because I will work with anyone to make life more affordable for the more than eight and a half million people who call this city home.” He added, “I intend to make it clear to President Trump that I will work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers. If an agenda hurts New Yorkers, I will also be the first to say so.”
He noted that it is tradition for an incoming New York City mayor to meet with the sitting president, citing the “mutual reliance” between the city and the federal government.
Mamdani, who is of Indian origin, recently secured a closely watched victory to become New York City’s next mayor. His election marks a historic first: he will be the first South Asian and the first Muslim to lead the nation’s largest city.
