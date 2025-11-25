Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

Pakistan is set to export 100,000 tonnes of rice to Bangladesh, signaling a notable improvement in trade relations between the two nations since the removal of former Bangladeshi Premier Sheikh Hasina.
Pakistan is set to export 100,000 tonnes of rice to Bangladesh, signaling a notable improvement in trade relations between the two nations since the removal of former Bangladeshi Premier Sheikh Hasina last August.
The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) issued a tender for this shipment last week, according to a TCP official. This will be the largest rice consignment ever sent from Pakistan to Bangladesh.
The first batch, consisting of 50,000 tonnes, was exported earlier this year following the resumption of government-level rice trade between the two countries in February.
Waqar Ahmed, a leading rice exporter from Punjab, noted that stronger trade with Bangladesh could boost Pakistan’s rice industry, which has faced a 28 percent decline in exports during the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-26. “It is because of the many barriers we face from the government, which complicates the entire process,” he explained.
Ahmed cited several factors behind the drop in exports, including India’s resumption of rice exports last year, the government’s removal of the basmati minimum export price, and the allowance of zero-rated rice exports.
“Pakistani exporters have been competing well with India since last year, and we have opportunities to increase rice exports notably in the American market because of the 50 percent tariff imposed by the United States on Indian goods, including Basmati rice,” he added.
The tender, which closes on November 28, includes specific requirements from the Pakistani government regarding rice quality and the minimum bid quantity. The TCP has stated that the rice must be ready for shipment within 45 days of contract award.
The caretaker government under Muhammad Yunus has taken a proactive approach to improving relations with Pakistan, placing a strong emphasis on expanding bilateral trade. During the Joint Economic Commission meeting in Dhaka in October 2025, Pakistan offered Bangladesh access to the Karachi Port Trust to facilitate trade with regional partners, including Central Asian countries and China.
With PTI inputs