South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad On India’s Uphill 549-Run Fourth-Day Chase, Says, ‘We Wanted Them To Really Grovel’

South Africa coach Shukri Conrad stirred controversy by admitting he wanted to make India “grovel” by setting a daunting 549-run target, reigniting debate on his motivation and intent

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad On India’s Uphill 549-Run Fourth-Day Chase
Head coach Shukri Conrad, second right, instructs Tony de Zorzi, left, during the practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa coach Shukri Conrad admitted he wanted make India “grovel” by forcing them to field for long hours

  • He defended the delayed declaration by saying he wanted to use fading light and the new ball to favour his fast bowlers

  • Conrad acknowledged he was “stealing a phrase” from Tony Greig’s controversial 1976 remark

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad wanted his men to make India "grovel" on the fourth day by setting them the mammoth 549-run target that the embattled hosts are currently chasing to save the second Test and an imminent series whitewash in Guwahati.

Conrad's expression could well stir tensions in what has been a fairly amicable series, but he did mention that he was "stealing a phrase" from the infamous interview by late England skipper Tony Greig before the 1976 home series against Clive Lloyd's West Indies which his team lost 0-3.

"We wanted India to spend as much time on their feet out in the field. We wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out the game and then say to them well come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening," Conrad literally rubbed it in at the post-play press conference when asked why South Africa batted for nearly 80 overs when they had already acquired a sizeable lead.

To "grovel" means to "lie or crawl abjectly on the ground with one's face downwards", something that Greig, who was of white South African heritage, had said in reference to the Caribbean players, their painful history of slavery and the apartheid in the Rainbow Nation.

Related Content
Related Content

Whether Cricket South Africa has a quiet word with their coloured coach making an objectionable reference at an opposition national team, that has its own history of facing racism, is not yet known.

Wanted pacers to use fading sunlight

Conrad was asked to explain why they delayed the declaration and whether it could affect the final outcome of the match with India getting away with a draw.

"There were a few factors. We obviously were looking at how best we are going to use the new ball, so that in the morning we still get a newish, hard ball," Conrad said.

He then gave an interesting insight into his tactical nous. "We felt that when the shadows come across the pitch in the evening, there's something in it for the quick bowlers. So we didn't want to declare too early and not be able to use that (with hard ball).

"And then obviously we wanted India to spend as much time on their feet out in the field." India bat till number 8 and Conrad knows that the hosts would try their best not to get skittled out.

"So far so good but we also know they are just not going to roll over. We have to be at our very best tomorrow but those are the factors that we considered here." He understands that if India saves the game, then questions will be asked about the timing of the team's declaration but insisted that the idea was to tire Indian bowlers out.

"Some people would say you batted for too long. I don't think it is. I don't think there's a right and a wrong in anything. We wanted India to come out again after that second break and again spend time on their feet." Bavuma and his men had made India field for nearly two full days in the first innings and had reaped rewards. He wanted a repeat of that.

"Their bowlers spent a lot of time out there. We saw the effects of batting for two full days in the first innings and what sort of effect it had on them.

"Yeah it was never going to be easy for the opening batters to come this evening (with) especially new ball shadows across the wicket," he explained.

"So if tomorrow evening, it comes that we have them eight down and people say well see 'we told you so'. Well, I mean we have got to base it on our sound judgment and if that doesn't work out well, it doesn't," Conrad said with a cheeky smile.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kathmandu Gorkhas Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: Karan KC Powers KAG To 22-Run Win Over LUL

  2. India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

  3. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  4. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  5. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  3. Nowgam Kashmir Police Station Blast: Families And Houses Around The Area Become Collateral Damage

  4. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  5. India Cancels Flights After Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Taliban Claims 10 Killed In Pakistani Air and Drone Strikes In Afghanistan

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. PML-N Sweeps Pakistan By-Elections, Secures 12 Of 13 Seats

Latest Stories

  1. International Emmys 2025: Rivals & Ludwig Bag Top Prizes; Diljit Dosanjh Loses Best Actor|Full Winners List

  2. Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Registration for 42 Short-Term Skill-Based Courses Starting January 2026

  3. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? First Indian Cricketer To Score Century In Australia's Sheffield Shield Tournament

  4. Delhi Air Quality Plunges to ‘Severe’ as PM2.5 Levels Soar

  5. Mass Jathara OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Action Entertainer

  6. IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Amid Cyclone Senyar Formation

  7. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  8. CJI-Led Bench Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Officer Who Refused Temple Entry