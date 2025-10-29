International

19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos

Less than 20 days after declaring a ceasefire, Israel ,on Tuesday night, launched airstrikes on Gaza following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu order to the military to carry out “powerful attacks” on the strip. According to the latest reports from the Gaza Civil Defence Agency, at least 50 are feared dead. The airstrikes are happening even as Israel says Hamas handed over to it a coffin on Monday that did not contain the remains of a deceased hostage. Meanwhile, Hamas says that Israel is obstructing efforts to search for bodies in Gaza, and that it is postponing the agreed-upon handover of another dead hostage. On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked an Israeli settlement, killing over 1,200 settlers. Israel responded by launching a military campaign in Gaza, during which more than 68,500 people have been killed, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry

Gaza war, Israeli army strike on the Bureij camp photo
Yahya Eid mourns over the body of his 10-year-old nephew, Shabaan Eid, who was killed in an Israeli army strike on the Bureij camp, during his funeral at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana
Gaza war, Israeli army strike on the Bureij camp_2
People attend the funeral held at Al-Aqsa Hospital for Palestinians who were killed in the Israeli attack on Dair El-Balah People attend the funeral held at Al-Aqsa Hospital for Palestinians who were killed in the Israeli attack on Dair El-Balah, despite the ceasefire in Gaza on October 29, 2025. At least 91 people were killed in the attack, including children. |Photo: IMAGO/Ahmed Ibrahim \ apaimages
Gaza war, Israeli army strike on the Bureij camp_Mourners at Nasser Hospital
Mourners react during the funeral of their relatives killed in an Israeli army strike, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi
Gaza war, Israeli army strike on the Bureij camp_funeral at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat
Palestinians mourn around the bodies of the Abu Dalal family killed in an Israeli military strike during their funeral at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana
Gaza war, Israeli army strike on the Bureij camp_Displaced Palestinians
Displaced Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli army strike on their tent camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana
Gaza war, Israeli army strike on the Bureij camp_Buildings destroyed during Israeli attack
Buildings destroyed during Israeli ground and air operations stand in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg
Gaza war, Israeli army strike on the Bureij camp_gaza conflict
Israeli warplanes launched heavy airstrikes targeting an entire residential block near the Al-Sousi Mosque in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. INT Israeli warplanes launched heavy airstrikes targeting an entire residential block near the Al-Sousi Mosque in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. | Photo: IMAGO/Hashem Zimmo
Gaza war, Israeli army strike on the Bureij camp_ damage after an Israeli army strike
Displaced Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli army strike on their tent camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip Displaced Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli army strike on their tent camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: IMAGO/Omar Ashtawy \ apaimages
Gaza war, Israeli army strike on the Bureij camp_
Displaced Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli army strike on their tent camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip Displaced Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli army strike on their tent camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: IMAGO/Omar Ashtawy \ apaimages
Gaza war, Israeli army strike on the Bureij camp_rescue operation in gaza
Palestinians try to recover a body from the rubble of a house destroyed in an overnight Israeli strike Palestinians try to recover a body from the rubble of a house destroyed in an overnight Israeli strike, in Gaza City, on October 29, 2025. IMAGO/Omar Ashtawy \ apaimages
