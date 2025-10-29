19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos
Less than 20 days after declaring a ceasefire, Israel ,on Tuesday night, launched airstrikes on Gaza following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu order to the military to carry out “powerful attacks” on the strip. According to the latest reports from the Gaza Civil Defence Agency, at least 50 are feared dead. The airstrikes are happening even as Israel says Hamas handed over to it a coffin on Monday that did not contain the remains of a deceased hostage. Meanwhile, Hamas says that Israel is obstructing efforts to search for bodies in Gaza, and that it is postponing the agreed-upon handover of another dead hostage. On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked an Israeli settlement, killing over 1,200 settlers. Israel responded by launching a military campaign in Gaza, during which more than 68,500 people have been killed, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry
