Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption Sends Ash Cloud Across Red Sea, Disrupts India-Middle East Flights

A major geological event occurred when the long-dormant Hayli Gubbi Volcano in Ethiopia erupted on November 23, 2025, for the first time in over 12,000 years. This powerful Ethiopia volcanic eruption produced an ash column reaching approximately 14 kilometers into the sky. The Hayli Gubbi volcano Ethiopia is located in the Afar region’s Erta Ale Range, near the border with Eritrea, and has had no recorded activity in the Holocene era until now. Satellite images tracked dense ash plumes moving westward, crossing the Red Sea and heading toward the Arabian Peninsula and eventually India. These developments have caused significant concern within meteorological and aviation sectors for their wide-reaching impacts.