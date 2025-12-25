Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Santa, Gifts Himself And Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Twin Red Sea Homes

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes Santa this Christmas as he and Georgina Rodriguez splurge on two ultra-luxury Red Sea villas at Saudi Arabia’s exclusive Nujuma Residences

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Santa
File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo posing with his partner, model Georgina Rodriguez. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez bought two luxury villas this Christmas

  • The properties are located at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea

  • The festive purchase highlights Ronaldo’s growing lifestyle footprint in the region

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez turned heads this Christmas with a splashy real-estate move that’s as stunning as it is serene. The global football superstar and his partner have acquired two luxury villas at The Red Sea Residences’ Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve development off the coast of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea, a destination known for privacy, natural beauty and ultra-exclusive living.

The couple’s new properties, which include a three-bedroom villa for family stays and a two-bedroom retreat for more intimate getaways, are part of one of the most secluded luxury communities in the world. The location sits on pristine white sands and crystal-clear waters, reachable only by chartered boat or seaplane, and is designed for residents who value peace, privacy and proximity to nature.

A Private Island Paradise for Ronaldo and Georgina

For Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodriguez, the decision to buy at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve clearly reflects more than just investment sense. it speaks to lifestyle. The couple has visited the destination several times since the resorts opened in 2023, drawn repeatedly to its extraordinary scenery and sense of calm. That familiarity seems to have turned into ownership, with both now among the first residents in a community of only 19 ultra-private villas.

Beyond the homes themselves, the Red Sea Residences are part of a broader tourism and lifestyle project that emphasises harmony with nature, exclusivity and bespoke experiences. For Ronaldo and Rodríguez, the villas offer a private escape where they can enjoy family time away from the spotlight, while still being part of one of the most talked-about luxury destinations in the world.

What Makes Nujuma So Special

Nujuma sits within The Red Sea Destination, a sprawling regenerative tourism megaproject developed by Red Sea Global as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan. The project covers more than 28,000 square kilometres of islands and coastline, blending sustainable development with high-end travel and living options.

Its villas and residences stand out not just for luxury but for seclusion. With only a handful of owners and a focus on privacy, the environment around Nujuma has been carefully preserved, with bespoke service and world-class design as standard.

