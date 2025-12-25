Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Santa, Gifts Himself And Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Twin Red Sea Homes

For Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodriguez, the decision to buy at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve clearly reflects more than just investment sense. it speaks to lifestyle. The couple has visited the destination several times since the resorts opened in 2023, drawn repeatedly to its extraordinary scenery and sense of calm. That familiarity seems to have turned into ownership, with both now among the first residents in a community of only 19 ultra-private villas.