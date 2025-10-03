Kīlauea Volcano’s 34th Lava Fountaining Episode Ends

Episode 34 of Kīlauea’s ongoing eruption concluded after six hours.
Lava fountains shot up to 1,300 ft inside Halemaʻumaʻu crater.
The summit caldera remains on WATCH with Aviation Color Code ORANGE.
No threats to communities; activity confined within the volcano park.
A Natural Wonder on Hawaii's Big Island
Deep within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park sits one of nature's most mesmerizing performers - Kilauea volcano. This ancient shield volcano has been quietly building the Hawaiian landscape for thousands of years, creating gentle slopes through countless flows of molten rock. Rising 4,091 feet above the Pacific Ocean, Kilauea sits on the southeastern side of Hawaii's Big Island, about 200 miles south of bustling Honolulu.
The volcano's heart beats within a massive crater called Halemaumau, nestled inside a broader depression nearly three miles long. This sacred place, revered in Hawaiian culture as the home of Pele, the volcano goddess, has become a window into Earth's fiery interior.
Where Is Kilauea Volcano located?
You'll find Kilauea at coordinates 19°25'16" North, 155°17'13" West, making it easily accessible to visitors from around the world. The volcano forms part of the famous Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, where millions of guests come each year to witness one of Earth's most active volcanic systems. Interactive maps and real-time monitoring data are available through the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website.
Kilauea Volcano Eruption 2025
Just after midnight on October 1, 2025, Kilauea began its 34th episode of the current eruption sequence in dramatic fashion. What started as gentle 30-foot fountains quickly transformed into a breathtaking display of nature's raw power. Two separate vents within Halemaumau crater began shooting molten rock skyward, creating a scene that captivated viewers both in person and through livestream cameras.
The northern vent sent its fiery streams arcing toward the northeast, while the southern vent became the star of the show. Its vertical fountains climbed higher and higher until they reached an astounding 1,300 feet into the air - taller than New York's famous Empire State Building. For six magical hours, these twin fountains painted the Hawaiian sky with liquid fire before ending as suddenly as they began at 7:03 AM.
Current Status and Safety
The volcano currently maintains a WATCH alert level with an ORANGE aviation code, indicating heightened activity that could affect air travel. However, all the action remains safely contained within the national park boundaries, posing no threat to nearby communities. The recent eruption produced approximately 8.9 million cubic yards of lava - equivalent to about 2.5 billion gallons of molten rock.
Kilauea Eruption History: A Legacy of Lava
Modern records trace Kīlauea’s activity back to the 1800s. From the landmark 1983–2018 Puʻu ʻŌʻō eruption to the December 2024 onset of Halemaʻumaʻu fountaining, this volcano rarely rests. Each episode follows a cycle of magma buildup and release, producing spectacular but typically non-explosive bursts of basaltic lava.
Understanding Shield Volcanoes
As a shield volcano, Kīlauea builds broad, gentle slopes through repeated flows of low-viscosity lava. This contrasts with steep, explosive stratovolcanoes. Effusive eruptions like Episode 34 pour molten rock rather than blasting ash into the air.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park offers safe viewing points and guided tours during active phases. For remote audiences, webcams positioned around the crater stream live footage day and night. Whether in person or online, Kīlauea’s glowing fountains offer a rare glimpse of Earth’s inner fire.