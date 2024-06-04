United States

Hawaii's Kīlauea Erupts After 50 Years, Map Shows Area Of Fissure: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park On High Alert

Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano has erupted after a 50-year hiatus, prompting heightened alert levels in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The eruption, which began early Monday morning, has raised concerns over potential hazards such as volcanic gases and vog for nearby communities.

USGS
Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano eruption Photo: USGS
info_icon

The alert levels in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park have been raised following the eruption of Kīlauea volcano early Monday morning in an area that hasn't seen an eruption for nearly five decades.

As per a notification from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO), the Volcano Alert Level for ground-based hazards was increased from watch to warning, and the Aviation Color Code shifted from orange to red after the new eruption began at approximately 12:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. ET).

According to scientists, the eruption likely began approximately one mile south of Kīlauea caldera and north of the Koa’e fault system and Hilina Pali Road within the national park.

Kilauea Volcano Eruption, Hawaii
Kilauea Volcano Eruption, Hawaii Photo: USGS
info_icon

Webcams in the area captured a glow, indicating to scientists that lava was emanating from fissures in an area that has remained dormant since December 1974.

This is the first of many such relocations expected along Panama’s coasts due to climate change. - AP
Island Near US Prepares For Evacuation Due To Rising Sea Levels

BY Outlook International Desk

Although the 1974 eruption lasted only six hours, scientists caution that it's impossible to predict the duration of this current eruption.

The HVO stated that it will maintain close surveillance of Kīlauea to track any activity fluctuations and provide regular updates.

Map shows the approximate location of fissures that began erupting June 3, 2024.
Map shows the approximate location of fissures that began erupting June 3, 2024. Photo: USGS
info_icon

Risks linked to the ongoing eruption encompass the emission of hazardous volcanic gases, which can be dangerous to communities downwind.

Moreover, vog (volcanic smog) has been sighted in areas downwind of Kīlauea, potentially posing airborne health hazards to residents and visitors in the vicinity, as well as posing threats to crops, vegetation, and animals.

Iceland Volcano eruption - | Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
Fiery Visuals Of Lava Flowing From Active Volcano In Iceland | See Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS Leader K Kavitha Paid Rs 100 Crore To AAP Leaders, Says ED
  2. On Cam: Car Crashes Into Multiple Bikes In Maharashtra, 3 Dead
  3. WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Indian Users From The Platform. Know Why
  4. Life Imprisonment To Ex-BrahMos Engineer Nishant Agarwal For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI
  5. Video: Fire Breaks Out In Taj Express Train In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Responds To 'So-Called Trended Lingo': 'What A World We Live In'
  2. Singer Sonu Nigam Awarded Honorary Fellowship In UK
  3. Netflix Sets Date For 'Suits' Season Nine Premiere
  4. Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah Celebrate Birthday Of Twin Boys; Newly-Wed Arti Singh Loves It
  5. Kartik Aaryan Flaunts His Washboard Abs As He Does ‘Weight-Lifted Pull Ups’
Sports News
  1. Chelsea Football Club: Enzo Maresca Says It's A 'Dream' To Land Stamford Bridge Job
  2. Euro 2024: Italy Defender Giorgio Scalvini Out Of European Championship - Check Who Replaces Him
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Jos Buttler Makes Intensity Promise Ahead Of England's Opener
  4. French Open 2024: Consistency The Motivator For Aryna Sabalenka Following Emma Navarro Win
  5. Gibraltar 0-2 Scotland, International Friendly: Ryan Christie, Che Adams Strike To End Tartan Army's Winless Run
World News
  1. Larry Allen Death: NFL Mourns The Loss Of Cowboys Legend At 52 Who 'Suddenly' Died While Vacationing In Mexico
  2. Gaza War: Israel Confirms Deaths Of Four More Hostages
  3. NYC Couple Reeled Old Safe Containing $100,000 While Magnet Fishing, NYPD Allows Them To Keep It
  4. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
  5. Pakistan: In Relief For Imran Khan, Court Suspends 10 Year Sentence In Cipher Case
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Modi Govt 3.0 Or INDIA Bloc’s Debut? Counting Of Votes From 8 AM On Tuesday
  8. Sports News Highlights: Real Madrid Sign Kylian Mbappe From PSG