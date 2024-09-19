International

Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts

Earth is set to welcome a temporary new companion, a mini-moon named 2024 PT5, which will orbit our planet for about two months. This intriguing asteroid, discovered recently, offers insights into our celestial neighborhood and the dynamics of near-Earth objects. Here are some key facts.

Earth Second Moon
Earth To Gain A Mini-Moon! Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Earth is about to gain a second moon! A "mini-moon" named 2024 PT5 is a small asteroid that will temporarily orbit our planet for about two months without the risk of collision. According to a study published in the Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society, the asteroid will be captured by Earth's gravity until November.

Discovered by the Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) on August 7, 2024 PT5 will orbit Earth from September 29 to November 25 before escaping its gravitational influence.

Astronomers describe this event as a “temporarily captured flyby.” Its orbit is similar to Earth's, and calculations predict that the asteroid will return to orbit our planet in January 2025 and again in 2055.

Previous Instances Of Earth Gaining ‘Mini-Moons’

  • The asteroid 2006 RH120 orbited Earth for a full year, from July 2006 to July 2007.

  • In 2020, a mini-moon was discovered, later identified as a piece of space junk—a rocket booster from the 1966 Surveyor 2 Centaur launch.

  • The asteroid 2022 NX1 became a mini-moon in 1981 and again in 2022, with another return expected in 2051.

Some researchers believe this phenomenon is so regular that Earth may always have a mini-moon orbiting nearby.

God Of Chaos Asteroid Could Potentially Hit Earth - Here's How! - AP
Will The 'God Of Chaos' Asteroid Hit Earth? New Study Reveals Shocking Possibility | Explained

BY Outlook Web Desk

What Is A Mini-Moon And Is It Common For Earth To Attract These?

According to the research paper, Earth can periodically capture asteroids from the Near-Earth Object (NEO) population, pulling them into orbit and transforming them into "mini-moons."

Research categorizes mini-moons into two types: “temporary captured orbiters,” which can remain in Earth’s orbit for months or even years, completing one or more revolutions, and “temporary captured flybys,” like the upcoming mini-moon, which do not complete a full orbit and stay for a very brief period.

NASA classifies any space object within about 120 million miles (190 million kms) of Earth as a "near-Earth object," while larger objects within 4.7 million miles (7.5 million kms) are deemed "potentially hazardous."

The researchers pointed out that the recently discovered Apollo-class NEO 2024 PT5 follows a path similar to 2022 NX1 and may soon become a mini-moon.

According to Paul Chodas, director of the Center for Near Earth Object Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, 2024 PT5 may be a fragment ejected from the Moon due to an impact, suggesting that this mini-moon could have originated from the Moon itself, as reported by the New York Times.

NASA tracks approximately 28,000 asteroids through ATLAS, a network of four telescopes that scans the entire night sky every 24 hours.

Can We See 2024 PT5 With The Naked Eye?

Although the asteroid will have a close flyby of Earth lasting 57 days, it will be hard to spot because it measures just 33 feet (10 meters) wide. According to NASA, 2024 PT5 has an absolute magnitude of 27.593, making it too faint to be detected, even with a telescope.

For reference, the faintest objects visible to the naked eye at night have a magnitude of around 6.5, and a 12-inch telescope can detect objects with magnitudes of about 16 or 17. This means that amateur astronomers won’t be able to observe 2024 PT5, as a significantly more powerful telescope would be necessary.

Astronauts in Space | - NASA
Looking Back: Times When Astronauts Were Stuck In Space

BY Outlook Web Desk

Does The Asteroid Pose A Collision Risk?

NASA has projected the trajectories of all near-Earth objects well into the next century, indicating that Earth faces only a minimal risk of a catastrophic asteroid collision for at least the next 100 years.

The new study suggests that 2024 PT5 likely originated from the Arjuna asteroid belt—a collection of diverse space rocks that orbit the sun near our planet. Because its orbit closely aligns with Earth's, calculations show that the asteroid will return to orbit our planet in January 2025 and again in 2055.

Mini-moons aren't merely interesting to asteroid enthusiasts; research indicates that these rocks contain valuable minerals and water that could be utilized for rocket fuel, making them ideal "stepping stones" for companies looking to mine asteroids.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Bangladeshi Bowling Attack Sweat With Boundaries - IND (221/6)
  2. India Vs Bangladesh: Yashasvi Jaiswal Raises Sixth 50+ Score In Last Six Test Matches
  3. Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women 1st T20I Live Score: AUS V NZ In Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
  4. IND Vs BAN: Who Is Hasan Mahmud? Bangladesh's Young Bowler Who Wrecked Indian Top Order In Chennai
  5. IND Vs BAN: 'Mujhe Kyu Maar Rahe Ho,' Rishabh Pant Asks Litton Das After Misdirected Throw - Watch
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan At AFC Champions League 2 Live Streaming: Groups, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan Hold Man City For Goalless Draw At Etihad - In Pics
  3. UEFA Champions League: PSG Earn 1-0 Victory Over Girona Through Dramatic Late Winner - In Pics
  4. Mohun Bagan Open AFC Champions League 2 Campaign With 0-0 Draw Against FC Ravshan - In Pics
  5. Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Ravshan: Mariners Held In Their AFC Champions League II Opener
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 19 2024
  2. Atishi To Take Oath As Delhi CM On Sept 21, Says AAP
  3. Bihar: 15 Held For Torching 21 Houses In Mahadalit Colony Over Land Dispute; Cong Calls Out 'Jungle Raj'
  4. Haryana Polls: Congress, BJP Face Rebel Trouble As Leaders Denied Ticket Go The Independent Route
  5. MHA's New Initiative Allows Faster Immigration Clearance, To Be Available At 21 Major Airports
Entertainment News
  1. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  2. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  3. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  4. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  5. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
  2. Kamituga In Congo Becomes Epicentre Of Mpox As New Strains Spread
  3. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  4. Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon
  5. North Korea's Kim Jong Un Calls For Bolstering Nuclear, Conventional Weapons After New Missile Tests
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Bangladeshi Bowling Attack Sweat With Boundaries - IND (221/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know