PM Modi US Visit: Quad Summit, $7.5M Cancer Moonshot Grant And Strengthening India-US Ties | Day 1 Highlights

In his opening remarks at the Quad Summit, PM Modi made a subtle reference to China, stating, “We are not against anyone. We all support a rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of all issues.” He reaffirmed India’s commitment to Quad cooperation, emphasizing that “a free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific is our priority.” Modi highlighted that together, the Quad nations have launched numerous positive initiatives in areas such as health security, critical and emerging technologies, climate change, and capacity building.