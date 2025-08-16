Family Held Hostage In Noida As Cab Driver Attempts To Outrun Police

A cab driver has been arrested after he held a family ‘hostage’ as he was being chased by the police
A cab driver has been arrested after he held a family ‘hostage’ as he was being chased by the police for deliberately jumping police barricades in Noida, PTI reported. A video of the incident has surfaced where police sirens can be heard in the background along with a four-year-old frightened girl crying and her parents pleading with the driver to stop the vehicle.
The incident occurred at around 1:30 PM at Parthala bridge when Sanjay Mohan booked a cab for Delhi’s Connaught Place from his home in Greater Noida. Noida Phase 3 police said that the accused has been arrested and two Aadhaar cards were found from his possession, one in the name of ‘Nasim’ and another ‘Sonu’, PTI reported.
The three were travelling in the cab with the driver when they encountered the barricades. The police asked the driver to stop but instead, he sped off. The passengers repeatedly asked the driver to stop and drop them off.
Central Noida DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthy said, "A viral video of rash driving of a cab driver went viral on August 14. Police registered a case against him at Phase 3 Police Station and later the driver identified as Nasim was arrested from Sahara cut.”
“The Wagon R has been seized and a challan of Rs 29,500 was issued," he added. According to Mohan, his wife suffered minor injuries to her hand during the incident.
A case has been registered against the accused under BNS sections 137 (2) (kidnapping), 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 281 (rash driving), 319 (cheating by personation, 318 (4) (cheating), 336 (2) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security) and others at Phase 3 Police Station, they said.
With PTI inputs